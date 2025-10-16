The Eastern Cape Department of Education distanced itself from a teacher who was arrested for various heinous crimes

The teacher was busted for allegedly running an illegal brothel, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation

The teacher allegedly recruited young women and coerced them into prostitution before the Hawks arrested her

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A teacher was arrested for sexual crimes. Image: David Talukdar

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — The Eastern Cape Department of Education has slammed the alleged actions of a teacher who was arrested for allegedly operating a brothel and coercing young women into prostitution.

According to SABC News, the teacher was arrested on 15 October 2025 for allegedly recruiting young women in Mthatha, Ngqeleni, and Qumbu to East London. There, they were coerced into prostitution.

The woman reportedly charged accommodation fees and charged between R250 and R300 per night. She was charged with human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Department said that the teacher will be reported to the South African Council for Educators.

Source: Briefly News