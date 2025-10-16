Eastern Cape Education Department Slams Teacher Who Allegedly Ran a Brothel
- The Eastern Cape Department of Education distanced itself from a teacher who was arrested for various heinous crimes
- The teacher was busted for allegedly running an illegal brothel, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation
- The teacher allegedly recruited young women and coerced them into prostitution before the Hawks arrested her
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
EASTERN CAPE — The Eastern Cape Department of Education has slammed the alleged actions of a teacher who was arrested for allegedly operating a brothel and coercing young women into prostitution.
According to SABC News, the teacher was arrested on 15 October 2025 for allegedly recruiting young women in Mthatha, Ngqeleni, and Qumbu to East London. There, they were coerced into prostitution.
The woman reportedly charged accommodation fees and charged between R250 and R300 per night. She was charged with human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Department said that the teacher will be reported to the South African Council for Educators.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.