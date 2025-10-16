Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre To Release Aircraft Crash Report in 1 Month
- The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre said it is investigating what caused two planes to crash in KwaZulu-Natal
- The two planes disappeared after crashing on 15 October 2025 following both planes sending distress signals before the accident
- The two pilots of the aircraft were found dead and the ARCC said it will release the report into the crashes in one month's time
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
KWAZULU-NATAL — The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) said that it will have a report of what caused two light aircraft to crash in KwaZulu-Natal on 15 October 2025 in 30 days. This was after the pilots of the two planes were found dead.
According to SABC News, the ARCC is conducting an investigation into the cause of the planes' crash. THE ARCC's COO, Gregory Critchley, said that the South African Civil Aviation Authority and the South African Police Service are conducting the investigation. The first aircraft was located a few hours after it was reported missing. The second one was found in the early morning of 16 October.
What happened to the planes?
The cause of the crashes remain unknown. The two planes sent distress signals before disappearing and crashing. Search and rescue teams battled to search for them as challenging weather conditions impeded their progress. The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased pilots.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.