The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre said it is investigating what caused two planes to crash in KwaZulu-Natal

The two planes disappeared after crashing on 15 October 2025 following both planes sending distress signals before the accident

The two pilots of the aircraft were found dead and the ARCC said it will release the report into the crashes in one month's time

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) said that it will have a report of what caused two light aircraft to crash in KwaZulu-Natal on 15 October 2025 in 30 days. This was after the pilots of the two planes were found dead.

According to SABC News, the ARCC is conducting an investigation into the cause of the planes' crash. THE ARCC's COO, Gregory Critchley, said that the South African Civil Aviation Authority and the South African Police Service are conducting the investigation. The first aircraft was located a few hours after it was reported missing. The second one was found in the early morning of 16 October.

What happened to the planes?

The cause of the crashes remain unknown. The two planes sent distress signals before disappearing and crashing. Search and rescue teams battled to search for them as challenging weather conditions impeded their progress. The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased pilots.

This is a developing story.



