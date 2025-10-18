Seven men were shot and killed in Phillipi East in the Western Cape on Friday, 17 October 2025

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent, gun-related incidents in the City of Cape Town

South Africans on social media shared their opinions regarding the shootings in Cape Town

Blood continues to spill in Cape Town. In the latest shooting incident, seven men were fatally shot in Phillipi East, Cape Town, on Friday night, 17 October 2025.

Seven killed in Phillipi East

According to the police in the Western Cape, the seven men, aged between 20 and 30, were shot and killed on Road 53, Better Life. SAPS said that Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case and are following all possible leads to track down and arrest those behind the brutal attack.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile expressed concern over the level of violence and urged community members to assist police by providing any information that could help advance the investigation.

Patekile emphasised the importance of community cooperation in helping police bring the perpetrators to justice and restore safety in local neighbourhoods.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the gun violence in Cape Town.

Danny Madeenzo Moreo said:

"I will say it again, why don't they dispatch soldiers?"

Philani Ngcobo said:

"Send the PKTT to the problem. It will be solved soon; those guys don't play."

Ndiphiwe Ntsikelelo said:

"I'm not even surprised, it's been years we're in this trouble, no proper plan to fight crime. It's not SAPS, it's our Government."

Alex Williams said

"We need the soldiers; you are outnumbered and under-resourced, putting pressure on your members."

Athi Cat'Zimthabele Tyeda said:

"I've said it before, and I'm saying it again, Philippi must be put on lockdown till the end of January 2026."

Alex Williams said

"There are too many guns on the grounds. You are outnumbered. You are stretching your members to their limits. Get the army to the hot spots, while you gather information, and strike back again."

Notable Cape Town shootings in 2025

The bodies of three men were found in Hout Bay, Cape Town, on 15 October 2025. According to eNCA, the South African Police Service is investigating a triple murder that took place in Hout Bay. The bodies of the three men were found with gunshot wounds in a silver Hyundai i20 in Imizamo Yethu.

Three people were shot and killed in three separate shooting incidents on 14 September 2025. The South African Police Service confirmed that three people have been killed and one injured in three separate shooting incidents in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

One man has been killed and another injured after a deadly shooting in Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town. The shooting, which happened outside the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court and Police Station, happened on Monday, 25 August 2025, at approximately 11:30 am. The court was placed on lockdown, while proceedings continued inside.

3 shot dead in Nyanga

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people were shot dead in a shooting in Nyanga in Cape Town.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Klipfontein Road and Borcherds Quarry. A teenager was among the victims. When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies at three scenes that were metres apart.

