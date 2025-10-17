American rapper Yung Miami is facing backlash after she accused Tyla of stealing her song

South Africans came to the singer's defence with fiery responses, including claims that she allegedly stole the late Mandoza's song concept

Though she has yet to address the allegations, it's clear that South Africans are prepared to fight for Tyla

South Africans trolled Yung Miami following her drama with Tyla. Images: Julia Beverly/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Naashon Zalk/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yung Miami recently had the tables turned on her after she accused Tyla of stealing her song.

The American rapper and former member of hip hop duo City Girls posted a series of Twitter (X) posts on 16 October 2025, claiming that the concept for Tyla's upcoming single Chanel was hers.

As tensions rise on social media, with both ladies' fan bases going head-to-head online, South Africans took the fight a step further by accusing Yung Miami, formerly Caresha Brownlee, of plagiarism.

Joining the conversation, blacticAM jokingly accused the rapper of copying Mandoza and shared side-by-side screenshots of their songs, both titled 50/50.

"Nawe, you stole from our Mandoza."

Yung Miami was accused of copying the late Kwaito star Mandoza's concept for her song '50/50.' Images: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The late Kwaito star's song, which features legendary fellow musician M'du Masilela, was released in the 2000s, appearing in both men's albums, Mandoza's Tornado and M'du's Godfather.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami's version is the complete opposite, released in 2024, and is a full-on rap song. However, as they say, the agenda must agend, and South Africans gathered in the comments section, dragging Caresha to hell and back.

Listen to Mandoza's and Yung Miami's songs and the user's post below:

South Africans drag Yung Miami

The conversation went from defending Tyla to criticising Yung Miami, and South Africans did not hold back with the shade.

Valentine_MGMT slammed Yung Miami:

"With an attitude like this, you won’t perform at FNB."

ridewitelle wrote:

"Nobody was gonna stream yours, boo, let it go."

pwvure posted:

"Of course, this bird now wants to beef with Tyla. That Diddy money is no longer hitting her account."

muj4ad1n responded:

"Tyla rapped two bars on a Cardi track, now she has a whole rap beef going on."

Tumi_Roch criticised Yung Miami:

"She couldn’t even make half the length of the OG track."

South Africans dragged Yung Miami for claiming Tyla copied her. Image: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

SguakOhNo added:

"Girl, you just wanna fight. There are no similarities in those songs at all."

cowgirlseeun posted:

"The way no one was checking for a Chanel song by Yung Miami."

PaballoSaid trolled Yung Miami:

"Using Tyla to get your numbers up. We see you!"

gaggetry went further:

"Diddy is in government custody, so who’s taking you to Chanel?"

tiredfeminist_ dragged Yung Miami:

"The brand Chanel has quite literally put Tyla in Chanel. You have to ask people to take you there. Girl, leave Tyla alone."

Tyla breaks silence amid Yung Miami drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla finally breaking her silence after Yung Miami accused her of copying her.

The Water hitmaker impressed her fans with how she is handling the drama, many of whom took to social media to praise her approach.

Source: Briefly News