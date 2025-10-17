South African singer Tyla has seemingly responded to the allegations that she stole Yung Miami's song

The singer shared a subtle clapback in response to the rumours, and social media erupted

Meanwhile, the conversation about the song theft is still ongoing; however, it's clear that Tyla and her fans are not interested in the drama

Singer Tyla finally broke her silence after Yung Miami accused her of stealing her song. Images: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla has finally broken her silence after she was accused of stealing another artist's song.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Yung Miami, famous for being part of the hip hop duo City Girls, posted a series of Twitter (X) posts accusing Tyla of stealing her song concept.

The singer has been promoting her upcoming single, Chanel, which Yung Miami claims was her brainchild.

According to the podcaster and musician, who is also Diddy's girlfriend, she played Tyla the song, only for her to "run off with it."

The Grammy Award-winner finally broke her silence amid the rumours to promote her song, completely ignoring Yung Miami's claims.

She took to her social media pages, sharing more information about her new song, which officially drops on 24 October, and it's clear that she has no time to entertain rumours.

Tyla blatantly ignored Yung Miami's song theft allegations. Images: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Source: Getty Images

Fans are impressed with how Tyla has handled the situation and flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions.

See Tyla's posts below:

Tygers react to the rumours

Fans shared their thoughts on the allegations. Read some of their comments below.

thenotoriousgao laughed:

"Beefing with Tyla is crazy, because my girl is just gonna say 'Yho, hectic,' shake her bum, and keep it moving!"

AfroBlondBarbie hinted:

"Now be messy and put JT as the feature."

MasinElije said:

"Her not even caring is sending me, LMFAO!'

jnktyla added:

"And that is how you clear someone who thinks y'all are on the same level, who does she think she's talking to?"

iamntyrell was impressed:

"I love how Tyla moves online. This is a clapback, but always in a business-savvy fashion. She was ready to go with this."

Fans admired Tyla's "response" to Yung Miami. Images: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

North065 raved:

"Oh, Tyla, I love you. Too happy and unbothered for the drama, all that noise, and you just said, 'See you next Friday.' #PUTMEINCHANEL"

meechofalltrade added:

"Yo, I actually love her cause she was never bothered, LMAOOO!"

scouserscuderia showed love to Tyla:

"And that's why Tyla is exactly who she thinks she is. What a woman!"

DaleyRachael laughed:

"I love Tyla. She always gets the girls going."

lauranher added:

"This song doesn't sound anything like Take Me to Chanel. She’s not the first or last artist that mentions Chanel."

Tyla responds to Tiwa Savage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tyla's reaction to Tiwa Savage apologising on her behalf.

The Nigerian singer was asked about the hate Tyla had received in America for identifying as coloured, despite the vast history behind the term, and she seemingly took it upon herself to ask for forgiveness.

However, Tyla responded to the apology with a cheeky comment during her performance.

Source: Briefly News