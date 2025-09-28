Tyla's name was in controversy after she came up in a Tiwa Savage interview, and she appeared to address it at her Global Citizen Concert show

The Water singer came under fire over her coloured racial identity once again, as it caused a stir in the United States of America

South Africans were in stitches after watching the video of the moment Tyla seemed to respond to Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's recent comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tyla was one of the anticipated headlining acts at the Global Citizen Concert. The South African singer took to the stage on September 27, 2025, in New York's Central Park.

Tyla was performing at the Global Citizen Concert and appeared to address Tiwa Savage while singing 'Mr Media'. Image: Gareth Cattermole / Jacopo M. Raule

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's performance came shortly after she became a hot topic for saying she identifies as coloured even when in America. Tiwa Savage was in hot water after she insisted on apologising to Americans on Tyla's behalf.

Tyla seemingly caught wind of Tiwa Savage's comments regarding her identity as a coloured woman. During her slot at the Global Citizen Concert, Tyla was singing a hit from her mixtape, We Wanna Party. While getting ready to perform Mr Media, she said, "Sorry, I am not sorry." The song is about people constantly talking badly about her, and that she should be meaner in response. Tyla's added lyrics at the Global Citizen Concert came after the Nigerian singer claimed to be her elder and said, "on behalf of [Tyla] we apologise" and faced backlash over it.

Tyla won a BET Award in 2024 after some Americans took issue with her identity as a coloured woman. Image: L Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

South Africa hypes Tyla at Global Citizen Concert

Fans were convinced Tyla was addressing Tiwa Savage. Online users were amused as they assumed the performance was the Water singer's response to the controversy. Watch a snippet of Tyla performing Mr Media at the Global Citizen Concert:

@Iam_NBF was amused:

"Uyadelela uTyla 😭🤣🤣into engihlekile."

@jupitervenom wrote:

"Catch it miss “'eLdEr.'."

@Sane73107612 applauded Tyla:

"True South African this one🤣❤️"

@The_Sojourner__ commented:

"Tyla knows we got her. She knows she has a solid support system. She’s not sorry. Bazoba strong."

@Biejanka4 was in stitches:

"Said it in the most coloured way, building up to Mr Media ngl."

@caratopp added:

"Not Tyla doing the elderly like that 🤭"

@ZemveloT commented:

"It’s just a matter of time before she tells them that ;niyangidakelwa.'

Tyla slays 1st ever rap verse on Cardi B's album

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla has remained on the rise with several new songs on the charts. One of the latest is a feature with Cardi B on the rapper's second album, Am I the Drama.

Tyla's rap verse on the Cardi B song garnered a lot of attention from social media users. South Africans were surprised by how Tyla sounded when she rapped.

Tyla collaborated with Cardi B on a song titled Nice Guy. The South African singer's vocals carried the song's chorus. Tyla rapped in the last verse of the song that warns men not to try to take her for a fool. The Water singer's rapping voice is much lower in register compared to her usual vocals."

Source: Briefly News