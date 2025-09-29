Nota Baloyi reacted to the news that Cindy Makhathini crashed her vehicle into the Sasol garage this past weekend

News of Cindy's car accident was shared on Sunday, 28 September 2025, by a popular Instagram blog page

Baloyi mentioned author Jackie Phamotse, and it left peeps rolling on the floor. This is because the two ladies had a back-and-forth via Instagram DMs

South African socialite Cindy Makhathini made headlines once again this weekend following her car accident.

The influencer crashed her car into a Sasol garage on 28 September 2025. Although no one got hurt and the car was left with just a scratch, Cindy said she was still very traumatised.

Nota Baloi was one of the people who commented on the incident, but he jokingly blamed best-selling author Jackie Phamotse.

Reacting to @sanelenkosii's post, Nota exclaimed, "Damn, Jackie, give it 72 hours at least. Shame, man!"

Announcing the news, Cindy said, "My car was just scratched, but the damage that I did to the garage was too much," she wrote. She revealed that the garage owner was kind and gentle with her.

She did reiterate that she was not driving under the influence, because there was a toddler inside the vehicle when it crashed.

Mzansi reacted to Nota Baloyi's post:

@Makitheeswappa laughed:

"Is she from Limpopo yho!"

@MrQuarantines reacted:

"I believe she thought the car was in reverse while it was on drive and she accelerated."

@sethu__x exclaimed:

"Yhooo hay apha!"

@Ish_Izzo stated:

"This is high level of witchcraft."

Why did Nota mention Jackie?

Jackie had accused Makhathini of sliding in her husband's DMs. Reacting to a post on Wednesday, 24 September, Phamotse said, "If she stays out of my husband's DMs, that would be great."

Not taking the accusation lightly, Makhathini went into her DMs and asked Jackie to provide proof of such an exchange.

The model also made a video and laughed at Jackie's claims. The video was posted by Musa Khawula on 25 September, and in it, she denied knowing who Jackie is or her husband.

"I do not know this woman. I have never seen her anywhere, and I know nothing about her. So how would I know who her husband is? I am defeated. Imagine! Me, slide into someone's DMs? That takes a lot from a woman to do that. That is like asking the guy to be your man. I cannot do that," she laughed.

