Online users rally behind Anele Mdoda after she was labelled a Mampara of the Week by a local online publication

This follows her heated interviews with Helen Zille on 947, who is contesting for the position of Johannesburg Mayor

Mdoda has even received support from media personality Ntsiki Mazwai, who said she is the spokesperson for black people

Peeps defended Anele Mdoda after she was labelled as the Mampara of the Week. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi continues to have radio star Anele Mdoda's back, after she had a fight on-air with Helen Zille.

Anele Mdoda hogged headlines the whole of last week after she interviewed the Democratic Alliance's Federal Council Chair, Helen Zille, as part of her media tour for the upcoming 2026 elections.

Zille is running for Johannesburg mayor, and during the interview, she was asked some tough questions by Mdoda. Which then ignited a heated spat between them.

Now, a local online publication labelled the 947 presenter a Mampara of the Week, saying she admitted that she was not the sharpest blade in the room. This caused many X users to rally behind Mdoda, and they dragged the headline for filth.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the X post here.

Mzansi defends Anele Mdoda

During the interview, Helen told Anele that she was not the spokesperson for black people. However, poet Ntsiki Mazwai would like to think otherwise, as she stated that Anele is indeed the spokesperson of black people. In her X post, Mazwai honoured Anele for her bravery:

"Well done, Anele! As a black person, you are very much the spokesperson for black people! Well done for your bravery and honesty when it got hot in the kitchen. We see you," she hailed.

Anele Mdoda's interview with Helen Zille had her labelled as a Mampara. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@_lun1_m said:

"She’s only portrayed to be a mampara by those who do not believe white privilege exists and race doesn’t play a role in how she executes her service delivery."

@Chicks626202 argued:

"We will not be lied to like before. Anele did a great job exposing the real gogo that the country does not know of. A great leader can compose themselves in heated dialogues. What triggered her? Is it the truth?"

@shokazi045 observed:

"It’s so crazy that her co-host was also egging her on regarding the questions Anele asked. Lmao, these are real questions she should have been prepared for instead of being rude and dismissive."

@Kim_Khandashisa asked:

"This whole thing is not going as planned, is it? I’m sure you thought you could spin this in her favour, but not only did she (Helen Zille) embarrass herself, but she lost some votes from her lack of accountability and apartheid nostalgia."

@SeshegoR encouraged:

"Anele, stand your ground, and we are firmly behind you. The mainstream media wants to restrict your intelligence by suggesting and insinuating nonsensical angles to your firm exposure of the madam."

@Mama_Bridgie laughed:

"The right people are upset. Job well done to her lol."

Anele Mdoda reacts following Zille interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda gave her opinion on Zille on her X account on Monday, 22 September 2025, after their fight. Mdoda said:

"It was a back and forth wethu (my dear) and ke (so) it won’t be the last time we have her on, especially if she is successful and becomes the Mayor of Johannesburg," wrote Mdoda.

Source: Briefly News