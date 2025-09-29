“Gogo Would Hate Me”: Grandmother’s Strict Rules Divide South Africans
- Azande Madlala, a TikTok user in Sandton, took to her account to share her grandmother's eight strict rules
- One of the rules included no use of phones when watching something or talking together as a family
- Some online commentators found the woman's rules rather strict, while others shared how it resonated with them
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A young woman named Azande Madlala left internet users divided when she showed the list of strict rules from her grandmother. Some of them resonated with South Africans, while others didn't see the point.
The Sandton-based hairdresser shared her grandmother's eight guidelines on her TikTok account on 16 August, 2025, which still had an impact on social media commentators.
Below are the rules:
- No piercings, except for the ears.
- No tattoos.
- Girls are not allowed to wear pants ("Not in my yard").
- Sleepovers: Friends can come over.
- No dating until 21.
- A big no for drinking alcohol.
- No phones when watching something or talking together as a family.
- Speak to an elder in the third person.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Granny's rules cause division
While some local members of the online community didn't see a problem with the rules Azande's grandmother laid out, others questioned them, wondering how it made sense.
@khanyagwala told people on the internet:
"To be honest, this thing of starting to date late is actually a disadvantage. I can attest to it."
@kefentsenoni3 shared in the comment section:
"Third-person speaking is a high-grade respect for older people. I taught myself respect, and I can say it with pride."
@nosipho_mkhwanazii said with a laugh:
"I remember my English teacher in Grade 8 called us out for writing our essays in the third person. She said, 'This is not your home. You’re not going to get into trouble.'"
@swazi.mazibuko wrote to Azande:
"Chommie, the pants case still hits hard with me. I mean, they didn’t even allow me to wear school trousers or a tracksuit. And to think my siblings are now allowed to wear everything they want. Eish, abazali nkosi yami."
An appreciative @gretchy_kg added in the comments:
"When I was younger, I thought my mom was too strict, limiting my interaction with certain 'friends' or going out, and my curfew being earlier than that of other kids my age. As an adult, I'm grateful for how stern she was with me. She saved me from a lot of bad things and instilled wonderful values in me. You too will be grateful for your grandmother's teachings in the future."
@maryamhere45 noted under the post:
"Your guys' grandmas are interesting. My grandparents don't really care as long as we eat good food and do well in school."
@pertuniaa.k, who presumably didn't follow all the rules, confessed:
"Gogo would hate me, yoh."
Take a look at the TikTok post below:
3 Other stories about strict individuals
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a grandmother gave her grandchildren castor oil to drink while reprimanding them. Humoured South Africans could feel the little ones' pain.
- An adorable little girl reprimanded her strict mom, telling her she was a mean 'discipline mother.' The viral video had local online community members roaring with laughter in the comments.
- After a man asked other men about their strict rules as boyfriends, the comment section was flooded with amusing responses.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za