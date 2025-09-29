“Gogo Would Hate Me”: Grandmother’s Strict Rules Divide South Africans

Azande Madlala, a TikTok user in Sandton, took to her account to share her grandmother's eight strict rules

One of the rules included no use of phones when watching something or talking together as a family

Some online commentators found the woman's rules rather strict, while others shared how it resonated with them

A woman shared her grandmother's strict rules, which included speaking to elders in the third person. Images: @azandem

Source: TikTok

A young woman named Azande Madlala left internet users divided when she showed the list of strict rules from her grandmother. Some of them resonated with South Africans, while others didn't see the point.

The Sandton-based hairdresser shared her grandmother's eight guidelines on her TikTok account on 16 August, 2025, which still had an impact on social media commentators.

Below are the rules:

No piercings, except for the ears. No tattoos. Girls are not allowed to wear pants ("Not in my yard"). Sleepovers: Friends can come over. No dating until 21. A big no for drinking alcohol. No phones when watching something or talking together as a family. Speak to an elder in the third person.

Granny's rules cause division

While some local members of the online community didn't see a problem with the rules Azande's grandmother laid out, others questioned them, wondering how it made sense.

Social media users expressed their thoughts about the gogo's rules. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

@khanyagwala told people on the internet:

"To be honest, this thing of starting to date late is actually a disadvantage. I can attest to it."

@kefentsenoni3 shared in the comment section:

"Third-person speaking is a high-grade respect for older people. I taught myself respect, and I can say it with pride."

@nosipho_mkhwanazii said with a laugh:

"I remember my English teacher in Grade 8 called us out for writing our essays in the third person. She said, 'This is not your home. You’re not going to get into trouble.'"

@swazi.mazibuko wrote to Azande:

"Chommie, the pants case still hits hard with me. I mean, they didn’t even allow me to wear school trousers or a tracksuit. And to think my siblings are now allowed to wear everything they want. Eish, abazali nkosi yami."

An appreciative @gretchy_kg added in the comments:

"When I was younger, I thought my mom was too strict, limiting my interaction with certain 'friends' or going out, and my curfew being earlier than that of other kids my age. As an adult, I'm grateful for how stern she was with me. She saved me from a lot of bad things and instilled wonderful values in me. You too will be grateful for your grandmother's teachings in the future."

@maryamhere45 noted under the post:

"Your guys' grandmas are interesting. My grandparents don't really care as long as we eat good food and do well in school."

@pertuniaa.k, who presumably didn't follow all the rules, confessed:

"Gogo would hate me, yoh."

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

