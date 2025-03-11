Mzansi experienced a blast from the past when a strict granny gave her grandkids some caster oil to eat

The older lady can be heard reprimanding the children before they tried to swallow the icky tasting liquid

South Africans had a massive laugh because they understood what the little ones were going through

South Africans took a stroll down memory lane after a strict granny gave her grandkids some castor oil. Images: kaymore110/ TikTok, Morsa Images

If you were to give the average South African some castor oil, they would probably share war story-like tales about their experience with it. A strict granny had netizens wincing after she gave her grandkids some caster oil, bringing back some painful and hilarious memories for netizens across Mzansi.

But it's good for you

TikTok user kaymore110 posted the clip where her thousands of followers shared their experience with the dreaded liquid. Once the granny gave the kids some castor oil, one of them struggled to keep it down. The little girl in pink tried her best to swallow the oil but was fighting for her life to keep it down. The little boy took it like champ.

See the video below:

A tale as old as time

The clip brought waves of nostalgia to South Africans who had to go through the same situation. Grandparents usually carry on traditions that are passed down to family members. Commenters mentioned how much they hated this aspect of their childhood, while some of them were reminded of their mother.

Netizens had a good time sharing their castor oil experiences. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

The fan favourite among viewers was the little boy wearing the yellow Ronaldo shirt. Netizens couldn't get enough of the boy not flinching from the icky feeling liquid. One commenter stated he loved being older because they didn't want to continue taking the oil. South Africans had a massive laugh sharing their experiences with caster oil.

Read the comments below:

Kamogelo Itumeleng M said:

"😭 This made me hate my mother for that time only shame 😔"

Morongwa Motaung mentioned:

"I am in my late 30s and the trauma I have for castor oil is out of this world...😭"

NWAPHILLIPFELAMUNI commented:

"🤣🤣The way I hate castor oil xem when I want to vomit I just smell it then thadaaaaa."

NOBUHLE_K posted:

"Mara as a parent yourself, can you drink this THING? It’s very hard to swallow and it’s torture."

Mzukulwane💖 kaMamngqarhwane shared:

"It's easy if you pour it inside the yogurt then give them less drama 😂"

Fruty Fruty said:

"My aunt would give us oranges to eat after."

user1598936774230 mentioned:

"😂🤣I so wish my mom was like this coz wow these kids want someone strong😂"

