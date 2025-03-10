“Healing My Inner Child”: SA Mom Shares How She Turned Into Tooth Fairy After Son’s Tooth Fell Out
- A South African boy mom warmed many hearts when she shared how she became a tooth fairy overnight
- The lady went all out for her little one who had a loose tooth and rewarded him with yummy treats
- Social media users also shared their experiences with the tooth fairy in a thread of 208 comments
Just like Father Christmas, the tooth fairy is a made-up character that brings joy to many children.
The mythical creature has warmed many kids’ hearts and helped them calm down after dealing with a loose tooth.
SA mom shares how she turned into tooth fairy after son’s tooth fell out
A South African mom made many internet users smile after sharing how she became a tooth fairy overnight. Leesah Booi was presented with a tooth by her son and excitedly planned a lekker surprise for him.
Normally, the tooth fairy leaves money under the recipient’s pillow in exchange for their tooth but Booi went shopping for a grand experience for her son. She switched things up by vision her nearest Woolworths store.
The mom camped on the snack aisle and tossed a packet of sweets, and a slab of chocolate in her shopping basket. She then returned home and slipped the goodies under her son’s pillow and took his tooth which she flushed down the toilet at 4 am.
The now-viral video was well-received by a lot of people and reached 120.9K views. Booi captioned her post:
“Being a mom sometimes means you have to be the tooth fairy, too. Healing my inner child through them. I believe it’s the little things that matter. I want them to have the best childhood memories even when I’m no more.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to mom becoming tooth fairy for son overnight
Social media loved the video and the boy mom’s lovely gesture:
@Aluta Qupa shared:
“Being a tooth fairy is one of my favourite things.”
@Zolela shared how the tooth fairy missed her tooth:
“I didn’t know I had to tell them that I had my tooth hidden in the shoe for the “tooth fairy” to fetch it. Y’all should have seen the disappointment I had on my face the next morning when I found it.”
@MaKnene opened up:
“I hate this tooth fairy thing, I was so traumatised as a mother when I discovered that there is no tooth fairy and as a mom I have to put the money in my son's shoes. I really grew up believing this.”
@Zoleka Mgcineni hilariously responded to the above:
“Boy have I got news for you about Santa and the Easter Bunny.”
@YT@Bee_living❤️ was touched by the video:
“Don’t make me cry.”
@King Kattie wrote:
“I can't wait to do this for my daughter.”
@Aneesah Vania loved Booi’s version of gifting:
“So we not doing money anymore? Because this one seems more affordable. I think I like this one.”
