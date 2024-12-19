This year has been a beating academic year for all scholars who have graduated from university or matriculated

Students have reached the end of the academic calendar and got to review their annual efforts in school

The University of the Western Cape warmed many hears when they shared a compilation of proud parents during graduation

This year’s graduates flooded the internet with inspiring content dressed in their rewarding regalia.

Mzansi was moved by a UWC compilation video of proud parents during graduation season. Image: @uwconline

Source: TikTok

Proud parents who have worked hard to send their children to university stole their show with their genuine pride.

UWC shares compilation of parents during graduation

The University of the Western Cape could not get over the proud parents who beamed with pride as their children walked across the stage to collect their qualifications. The folks travelled from all around the country to share the momentous experience with their hardworking children.

This year’s graduation season gave aspiring scholars goosebumps and hope that they, too, can prosper at a higher institution. Videos of the expression of pure joy and excitement of parents trended on TikTok, generating millions of views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to compilation of proud parents at graduation

Social media users were moved by the beautiful video and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@dark_lily was emotional:

“Parents who sacrificed everything for their kids.”

@cyrilleenmckay was inspired:

“I’m looking forward to obtaining my PhD from UWC in 2026.”

@shahimaharris loved the video:

“What a joyous and momentous occasion for graduates and parents alike.”

@homba_mazaleni commented:

“Nothing is like a UWC graduation!”

@Shimmy wrote:

“Nothing like that feeling of making your parents proud!”

@RoamingRover wrote:

“I get so teary watching this. God Bless the parents for all the sacrifices. Our parents will always be our biggest supporters.”

@XAAKALI🇿🇦🇵🇬🌈🌸 shared:

“To think people used to say these reactions were embarrassing. I love this so much.”

@lukhonampopoma commented:

“This is so beautiful to see! Parents beaming with pride & joy! I wish everybody had the privilege of walking the graduation stage while a parent is in the room! Congratulations to everyone!”

