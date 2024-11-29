A lady on TikTok showed Mzansi what perseverance and believing in yourself can do for you

She had faith in her strength to fight through tough school assignments and exams in order to obtain her degree

Social media users were moved by her resilience and determination to fight for what she wanted

Figuring out what you want to do for the rest of your life after high school can be a challenging task.

A lady proved her lecturer wrong after he suggested she should deregister. Image: @drinkandderive0

Source: TikTok

This is one of the many reasons people switch careers and jobs occasionally until they settle on something totally different in their old age.

Lady proves lecturer wrong and passes her degree

A Mzansi woman knew what she wanted to do for the rest of her life when she applied to study Actuarial Science after high school. Her passion depressed her when she failed to perform well in her studies.

Her low grades made one lecturer wonder if she was in the right field. The educator sent emails suggesting she switch courses and find interest in something more manageable after underperforming:

“You should seriously consider whether Actuarial Science is an appropriate course of study for you. The fact that you failed the two key semester modules last year strongly indicates that a programme change should be considered.”

The lecturer emailed her religiously to try and convince her to deregister and find something more suitable. Even though the student faced stormy exam seasons, she managed to graduate from university.

The hun captioned her clip:

"And if by any chance you get the impression that any of this was done by my own strength, forgive me, for I have led you astray. For God and only God alone could have done anything remotely close to this.”

See emails below:

A lecturer advises his student to deregister.

Source: TikTok

A lecturer askes his student to reconsider her field of study.

Source: TikTok

A lecturer doubted his student.

Source: TikTok

A lecturer breaks things down for his student.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi proud of resilient lady proving lecturer wrong

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter:

@Ondele Ngubo explained:

“No way. Did you report this person? Such advice should only be given if asked for. At that point, that man was pestering you to drop.”

@Sithokozile Mamba:

“I’d respond to these emails with a screenshot of my ‘Degree Complete’. I don’t care how long ago the email was sent to me because how dare you! Well done!”

@Mahlodi | Data Science | ML&AI said:

“Academia can be so toxic. They encourage you to give up, and they prey on students’ intellectual insecurities! Arg! Shout out to you for not feeding into it! Congratulations! You did that.”

@Lele💞 wrote:

“This person was a weapon formed against you, shame, but you did it! Congratulations.”

@Iamher shared:

“I gave up when my lecturer called me in at Mathematical Statistics hall to tell me to consider changing programmes; I eventually did and quit maths altogether. Studied Law from there.”

@villain 🫦 highlighted:

“I’m this stubborn about my dreams; nothing can deter me but death.”

Lady passes all modules with straight distinctions

Briefly News also reported that a university student finished her academic year strong after bagging straight As in all her modules. The accountant in training shared her beautiful results on her TikTok for her besties to see.

Social media users applauded her for her hard work and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News