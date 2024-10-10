One lady was emotional after her roommate had to pack her things and return home for the rest of the year

Her mate did not qualify for the upcoming exams and took all that belonged to her as she cleared her side of the room

Social media users were stunned after they realised why the lady was emotional about her friend's departure

The student was worried about her next meal as her roomy had packed all the good food she had bought for the new term.

After receiving the bad news that she would not qualify for the last exam of the year, the student was forced to start her festive holiday earlier.

Student watches roommate pack groceries

University students are often under a lot of pressure towards their final exams. Still, the real anxiety kicks in when they await their grades' results to determine whether they'll be granted a chance to write their last exam or not. One student was gutted after she received the bad news of not making it to the finals.

She returned to her room, where she took everything that belonged to her and packed it all up. Her roommate stood by to watch her pack her vast collection of groceries.

The roomy wished to be given some of the food, but she was too afraid to ask, so she filmed a clip to share on TokTok and vent to her followers instead. She shared the clip with the caption:

"Pain of seeing your roommate packing her groceries after not qualifying to write exams."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to roommate packing groceries

Social media users were intrigued by the post and commented:

@mzi ndosi asked:

"So, are you crying for your roommate's groceries?"

@zanele worried about the roommate:

"Will she get NSFAS?"

@northsun13 felt sorry for the rejected girl:

"My condolences."

@Kwènadi Kasèy ❤️commented:

"When you start realising that one nerd friend who used to tell you to study with them was right!"

@Kukhanya ❤️asked:

"Will they take her next year to try again?"

@lion commented:

"It is so painful. She will come again in the coming year."

@Elamour Fashion Store was inspired to focus:

"Let me get up and study."

@Xichakala shared:

"Eish very painful this part."

@C H U L L U shared a strategy:

"I'd help him pack here, then ask if he's not leaving anything for me."

@Thapelo🇿🇦❤️:

"And the song made it more painful."

Student flaunts beefy PnP monthly groceries

Briefly News also reported that a student, Hope Mudau, showed off her vast groceries on TikTok and made Mzansi guess what the price was. At the end of the clip, Mudau stretched out a lengthy receipt to give the guessers an idea of the fortune she had to give up in exchange for food.

Social media users shared their estimations and agreed that the lady knows how to shop.

