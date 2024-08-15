A student, Hope Mudau, showed off her vast groceries on TikTok and made Mzansi guess what the price was

At the end of the clip, Mudau stretched out a lengthy receipt to give the guessers an idea of the fortune she had to give up in exchange for food

Social media users shared their estimations and agreed that the lady knows how to shop

A university student shared a kitchen full of quality groceries that most households have yet to see since pre-Covid. The lady filmed a stunning grocery haul that she made more exciting by making Mzansi guess how much she spent on the items.

A student amazed Mzansi with her massive grocery haul.

Source: TikTok

To help or confuse the guessers, Mudau added a teaser at the end of the clip where she stretched out a lengthy receipt.

Student flaunts beefy monthly groceries

Groceries have become one of the most significant monthly things families work hard for and fight over. If one person even dares to take an extra slice of bread than everyone, it could ruffle some feathers and ruin relationships.

Food has become a sensitive topic because of how expensive and luxurious it has become. Some South Africans have also mentioned that they could no longer afford essential foods like beans.

A university student made many Mzansi mouths watery as she shared a grocery haul on TikTok. Her fat grocery spread made SA question how the lady could afford all the items on her list.

Hope Mudau bought drinks:

Four Liqui Fruit juices

Two concentrate juices:

Oros

Lipton

Dairy products

Two Lancewood yoghurts

Two litres of milk

Eggs

Butter

Cupboard essentials

Mayonnaise

Oil

Pickles

Two cans of beans

Two salad dressing

Five bottles of sauces

Honey

Nutella

Cream cheese

Five boxes of spices

Two instant soups

Cereal

Rooibos teabags

Good morning biscuits

Sugar

Fridge essentials

Three trays of red meat

Two trays of chicken

One tray of sausage

Cleaning supplies/Toiletries

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning sponge

Jik

Bleach

Handy Andy

Two shower gels

Two body lotions

Toothpaste

Soap

Pot scraper

Fruits and Vegetables

A bag of pears

apples

Lemons

Carrots

Peppers

Onions

Garlic

The student shared her clip with the caption:

“Grocery haul| Uni edition. How much do you think I spent?”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to student’s massive grocery haul

Social media users were amazed by how the students splurged on items they hadn’t seen since pre-Covid. Mzansi slid in the comments and shared their thoughts:

@Dimpho. t placed her bet:

"Boma 7 drillion."

@Terrypotter2.o shared their pain:

"The uni life we were promised, not the one we living."

@troli.co.za was amazed by the luxury:

"Lancewood cream cheese as a uni student? Hayi, uni students flex differently with their groceries."

