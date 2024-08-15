“The Uni Life We Were Promised”: Student Flaunts Beefy PnP Monthly Groceries, Mzansi Guesses Price
- A student, Hope Mudau, showed off her vast groceries on TikTok and made Mzansi guess what the price was
- At the end of the clip, Mudau stretched out a lengthy receipt to give the guessers an idea of the fortune she had to give up in exchange for food
- Social media users shared their estimations and agreed that the lady knows how to shop
A university student shared a kitchen full of quality groceries that most households have yet to see since pre-Covid. The lady filmed a stunning grocery haul that she made more exciting by making Mzansi guess how much she spent on the items.
To help or confuse the guessers, Mudau added a teaser at the end of the clip where she stretched out a lengthy receipt.
Student flaunts beefy monthly groceries
Groceries have become one of the most significant monthly things families work hard for and fight over. If one person even dares to take an extra slice of bread than everyone, it could ruffle some feathers and ruin relationships.
Food has become a sensitive topic because of how expensive and luxurious it has become. Some South Africans have also mentioned that they could no longer afford essential foods like beans.
A university student made many Mzansi mouths watery as she shared a grocery haul on TikTok. Her fat grocery spread made SA question how the lady could afford all the items on her list.
Hope Mudau bought drinks:
- Four Liqui Fruit juices
Two concentrate juices:
- Oros
- Lipton
Dairy products
- Two Lancewood yoghurts
- Two litres of milk
- Eggs
- Butter
Cupboard essentials
- Mayonnaise
- Oil
- Pickles
- Two cans of beans
- Two salad dressing
- Five bottles of sauces
- Honey
- Nutella
- Cream cheese
- Five boxes of spices
- Two instant soups
- Cereal
- Rooibos teabags
- Good morning biscuits
- Sugar
Fridge essentials
- Three trays of red meat
- Two trays of chicken
- One tray of sausage
Cleaning supplies/Toiletries
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Cleaning sponge
- Jik
- Bleach
- Handy Andy
- Two shower gels
- Two body lotions
- Toothpaste
- Soap
- Pot scraper
Fruits and Vegetables
- A bag of pears
- apples
- Lemons
- Carrots
- Peppers
- Onions
- Garlic
The student shared her clip with the caption:
“Grocery haul| Uni edition. How much do you think I spent?”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to student’s massive grocery haul
Social media users were amazed by how the students splurged on items they hadn’t seen since pre-Covid. Mzansi slid in the comments and shared their thoughts:
@Dimpho. t placed her bet:
"Boma 7 drillion."
@Terrypotter2.o shared their pain:
"The uni life we were promised, not the one we living."
@troli.co.za was amazed by the luxury:
"Lancewood cream cheese as a uni student? Hayi, uni students flex differently with their groceries."
Family of four spends more than R8K on monthly groceries
Briefly News also reported that the cost of living in South Africa has citizens working for monthly groceries. Mzansi has been screaming about the unbearable inflation and the ridiculous food prices.
A family of four shared that they spend around R8000 a month on groceries, and they still need to top up.
