The cost of living has become too high for most working-class citizens to grasp

Netizens joined a portal of conversation surrounding the cost of monthly groceries in Mzansi

The middle-class citizens admitted that they could no longer afford certain essential foods because of their ridiculous pricing

A woman on TikTok opened the portal for citizens to discuss the unbearable cost of living.

A woman on TikTok opened a conversation portal around Mzansi's high cost of living.

The lady could not believe she could no longer afford beans now priced over R200.

Ordinary South Africans spend R10K on essential monthly groceries

Mzansi has been complaining about the high cost of living even before the pandemic. A woman on TikTok opened a portal for Mzansi to discuss their thoughts on ridiculously priced foods.

The lady wanted to find out how much an ordinary South African spends on essential groceries per month. She discovered that the price varies from household to household but mostly ranges from R6000 to R10,000 monthly.

The woman captioned her interactive post:

"How much are we spending per month on groceries and lights in South Africa?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to cost of living in Mzansi

Another thing that eats into South Africans' pockets is electricity. Recently, a man from Cape Town studied his meter band and discovered that Eskom is scamming people and decreasing units by the second.

Briefly News reached out to a breadwinner, Thandi Ngqwebo, to find out how she handles the challenge of having to cut down on certain foods:

“It is hard to cut down on things that you’re used to, but my family and I have sacrificed snacks for more wholesome foods that will sustain us for the whole month, like veggies, rice, flour, sugar and mealies. We bake our own bread occasionally and at least have one fun and greasy meal twice a month.”

Netizens explained their monthly spending in the comments section:

@Kumkani👌🏿explained a theory:

"In Ramaphosa's economy you can't eat Breakfast, Lunch and Supper. You must skip breakfast, eat Lunch and skip Supper. Otherwise you will work for food."

@yayazy is down bad:

"I think now I use R3000 per month and it's never enough. Red meat I only eat at functions or funerals."

Gent uncovers SARS’ unfair deductions on working-class

Briefly News also reported that a man on TikTok shared how SARS was unfairly deducting money from the working-class. The absurdly high tax rate is holding the working class back, as netizens have stated in a TikTok post.

Netizens agree with the man on TikTok that SARS and ESKOM are the financial downfall of the country.

