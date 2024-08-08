A young man showed off what he survived on for the whole month as a student for just R100

In the video, the gent unveiled all the different foods he purchased from Shoprite, and the clip went viral

South African netizens reacted to the guy's footage as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

In this economy, many are looking for ways to survive by any means possible, and this young gent did just that.

The man plugged South Africans on budget-friendly, ready-to-eat food that impressed many people in Mzansi.

Student plugs SA with R100 meals for a whole month

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @thanyanimalivhusha showed off what he survives to eat for the entire month with just R100 buck.

@thanyanimalivhusha indulged on eggs and bread, combo and pap and cabbage, pasta gravy, pap smoor, pap and chaka and more, which cost R5 or less at Shoprite. The man's video impressed many, while some remained sceptical about the store's food.

It geared over 158K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares opinions on man's viral video

South Africans had mixed reactions to the student's meal suggestions as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Loy simply said:

"Omg, you wouldn't buy those if you knew what I know."

Owami asked:

"Darling, is it safe?"

Snash was impressed:

"Shoprite is saving people’s lives right now."

x_itsdatbeesh_ky_x expressed:

"Shoprite is the people’s fighter. You might die on the toilet, but you gotta respect that they ride for us."

Itumeleng commented:

"Surviving is winning, Franklin."

Woman shows off R500 meals for a whole month, video sparks mixed feelings in SA

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi caused a considerable stir online after she showcased her three-day meals from Shoprite for R500.

A stunner helped many South Africans save a few coins in this shaky economy. The hun shared a video on TikTok showcasing the meals that last her a month for only R500. The babe, who goes by the social media handle @tshudu_t, unveiled a sandwich that cost R5.

