“I Recommend It”: Woman Eats Woolworths Pap and Wors, Meal Intrigues SA

A local content creator who went to Woolworths bought herself a 350g dish of pap and wors

She spent R90 on the meal, which she heated in the microwave for two and a half minutes

Some people in the video's comment section loved the idea of a classic pre-cooked meal

Woolworths clearly caters to Mzansi's taste buds, as a woman shared that she ate pap and wors from the popular store.

Digital content creator Penny Moleleki shared on her TikTok account (@penny_moleleki) that she bought a R90 350g microwavable dish of beef braaiwors topped with a tomato and onion smoor, served with braaipap.

In the short clip, the food science and nutrition graduate recorded herself preparing the meal by dishing it onto a plate and heating it in the microwave for two and a half minutes.

Netizens show their interest in the local Woolworths meal

People flooded Penny's comment section with questions and showed interest in the quick and easy meal.

When @rooimeid asked if it was tasty, Penny said:

"It was so good. The pap is smooth and well cooked, the relish is well seasoned, and the wors is perfect! I recommend it."

@miranda_awu shared with social media users:

"Woolies is really coming through with these meals."

@beverleyramabu commented on the meal:

"I need that pap to be double that portion."

@user26130636794356 shared their thoughts on the food:

"The Woolies pre-cooked meals are the best. I mostly buy it for myself and my hubby when I don't feel like cooking. The prices are affordable as long as it is under R200."

@dwinkie_sithebe asked the content creator:

"Why use a spoon? It slaps better when using the hand."

