A woman went to Woolworths and shared with social media users that she bought ox tripe from the local store

She cooked the store-bought tripe in a pot on a stove and followed the instructions on the package

Some social media users loved the idea of Woolworths selling tripe, while others shared their scepticism

A woman received mixed reactions when she shared that she bought ox tripe from Woolworths. Images: @thandothyme

A local woman shopping at Woolworths shared that she bought ox tripe from the store, leaving many South Africans to love and question her purchase.

TikTokker Thandolwethu Ngwadla took to her account (@thandothyme) to inform online users about what she bought at the store that was trending on social media. Thandolwethu grabbed herself a box (costing roughly R150) and a packet of dombolo to enjoy with the dish.

She shared that she prepared the tripe according to the package instructions.

"You can pop it into the oven, on the stove or microwave. I chose the stove. I put it into the pot and cooked it for about 30 minutes."

The young lady added salt and pepper to the tripe, but once she tasted the meal, she thought it was unnecessary. However, she did add chilli flakes for an extra kick.

Before asking netizens if they would give the store-bought tripe a try, Thandolwethu stated in her caption:

"Woolies is all about convenience. I’ll definitely be buying this again!"

Hesitancy and interest fill the comment section

The video of the woman's Woolies find reached over 130,000 TikTokkers. Although some seemed interested, a few people shared why they could not see themselves eating the tripe or spending money on it.

@gugulethu.milly shared with online users:

"I tried it, and it tasted like rubber. Not to mention the smell... I'd rather cook it myself."

When @gareth_kg shared that they cooked it with curry powder, Thandolwethu said:

"I definitely want to retry it with the curry powder. I didn’t even consider that. Thanks for sharing."

@sunshine.s5 shared what they hoped for from the Woolworths meal:

"I wish they could add more of the tripe soup in the packet!"

Impressed with what Woolworths had in their fridges, @hlengmdletsheluthuli wrote:

"They are transforming according to the needs of South African cuisine."

Not a fan, @classy_dabsy commented:

"I tried it. I wouldn't buy it again, but taste buds differ."

Woman's tripe recipe for hangovers upsets netizens

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a food content creator who prepared tripe as a dish meant to cure hangovers. Although the creator is in America, her video got South African people's attention.

The woman used Mexican seasonings in her dish, which attracted the attention of Mzansi netizens when she prepared the tripe. People were not shy about sharing their opinions in the woman's comments.

