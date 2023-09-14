A Woman on TikTok as a food content creator made a South African delicacy but in a different style

The lady who used Mexican seasonings in her dish attracted Mzansi netizens' attention when she prepared tribes that looked a bit different

People were not shy to share their opinions in the woman's comments, and many South Africans could not go unnoticed

A lady prepared tripe as a dish that is meant to cure hangovers. Although the creator is in America, her video got South African people's attention.

A TikTok video shows a woman cooking tripe, and Mzansi peeps chimed in on her recipe. Image: @siwathrifts.sz.

The video got thousands of likes as people were interested in seeing the uniquely prepared tripe in a Mexican style. Thousands of people from South Africa also caught wind of the video and made jokes.

Woman prepares hangover dish of South African delicacy

A lady @nanajoe19 made tripe, and people were not prepared for how it looked. In a video, the TiKkTok creator to which tribe had removed the outer towel-like skin, aka the rumen.

Watch the video:

South Africans discuss tripe

Many people commented on the video, and a lot of netizens were South Africans. Many argued that the layer of the tripe she removed carries a little flavour. Read people's funny takes below:

‍♀️Anelisa said:

"They Khanyi Mbau-ed the tripe."

Xola wrote:

"That tripe is too clean."

abeezy001 agreed:

"That tripe is far too clean, the black stuff is where the flavour is."

Tete@ commented:

"I’m waiting for my African cousins to arrive and see this tripe."

g__mamacita joked:

"Private school Mogodu."

Luseko complained:

"The tripe is waaaay to clean. Natural flavour GONE."

sinolwaziapril exclaimed:

"Hay sana bleached tripe."

Tripe recipes go TikTok viral

Tripe is the digestive part of a cow, and many people are picky about how they should be prepared. A crucial step in cooking tripe is cleaning it, and one woman went viral after showing people the best way to clean it.

