Woman’s Tripe Recipe for Hangover in TikTok Video Leaves SA Up in Arms Over Her Version of Delicacy
- A Woman on TikTok as a food content creator made a South African delicacy but in a different style
- The lady who used Mexican seasonings in her dish attracted Mzansi netizens' attention when she prepared tribes that looked a bit different
- People were not shy to share their opinions in the woman's comments, and many South Africans could not go unnoticed
A lady prepared tripe as a dish that is meant to cure hangovers. Although the creator is in America, her video got South African people's attention.
The video got thousands of likes as people were interested in seeing the uniquely prepared tripe in a Mexican style. Thousands of people from South Africa also caught wind of the video and made jokes.
Woman prepares hangover dish of South African delicacy
A lady @nanajoe19 made tripe, and people were not prepared for how it looked. In a video, the TiKkTok creator to which tribe had removed the outer towel-like skin, aka the rumen.
Watch the video:
South Africans discuss tripe
Many people commented on the video, and a lot of netizens were South Africans. Many argued that the layer of the tripe she removed carries a little flavour. Read people's funny takes below:
♀️Anelisa said:
"They Khanyi Mbau-ed the tripe."
Xola wrote:
"That tripe is too clean."
abeezy001 agreed:
"That tripe is far too clean, the black stuff is where the flavour is."
Tete@ commented:
"I’m waiting for my African cousins to arrive and see this tripe."
g__mamacita joked:
"Private school Mogodu."
Luseko complained:
"The tripe is waaaay to clean. Natural flavour GONE."
sinolwaziapril exclaimed:
"Hay sana bleached tripe."
Tripe recipes go TikTok viral
Tripe is the digestive part of a cow, and many people are picky about how they should be prepared. A crucial step in cooking tripe is cleaning it, and one woman went viral after showing people the best way to clean it.
"Made my stomach turn:" woman cleaning mogodu in washing machine horrifies SA
Briefly News previously reported that a video about someone cleaning tripe using a modern house appliance went viral. After millions of views, South Africans were not shy to give their opinion about the woman's idea to use a washing machine as a food cleaner.
Netizens expressed their thoughts about the random food prep hack. Many people also cracked jokes about the idea, not convinced it was good.
In a TikTok video posted by @ayanderr, the TikToker said her older sister did not feel like washing the mogodu by hand, so she used the washing machine instead.
Source: Briefly News