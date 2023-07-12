A South African guy was a hit after he reacted to seeing a child cleaning and cooking tripe without help

The TikTok Creator made a video showing what he thought of how Asian people cook the delicacy

Many people were interested to see the video, especially with a local giving his thoughts about the cooking vlog

An Asian child was cooking mogodu the way they do in his culture. A South African man watched the process and gave his thoughts.

A TikTok video shows a kid cooking mogodu the Asian way, and he had a man in awe. Image: pd_jokes

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the cooking video was entertaining, as it got over 20 000 likes. Online users commented that they enjoyed seeing the different cooking methods.

Child manages to clean tripe single-handedly in viral TikTok video

A man on TikTok @pd_jokes was impressed when he saw a child handle cooking tripe from scratch by himself. In the video, the kid washed and boiled the delicacy according to his culture's cooking methods.

South Africans discuss the way young child cooked tripe

Many people love to see cooking videos. This one by the child was so detailed, and some people said all cow dung explained why they do not eat mogodu.

Omphile T. Mabusela wrote:

"This ‘Ye wena son’ is killing me!"

Regular guy_1504 joked:

"Leave some poop nyana it must have taste."

Notification noted:

"That boy knows what his doing."

livhuuu added:

"And people wonder why I dont eat mogodu."

Joy said:

"I didn’t know this, nahhh I’m done eating this."

Alana wrote:

"Never eaten mogodu never will."

user4343106527922 remained:

"That kid is stressing you out ,he knows how to prepare a whole mogodu kodwa akamazi u 6x6."

Tripe often inspires debate among South African online users

Many people understand that tripe is actually a cow's stomach and are very picky about the way to clean it. Briefly News reported that a woman cleaned her tripe with a washing machine.

