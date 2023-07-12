One video on TikTok went viral as people finally saw how they make dolls that are popular with children

A man in a factory was installing the hair of a baby doll, and the process was interesting to see

Many people thought it was fascinating to see how they made the toys they had in their childhood

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Online users thought it was interesting to watch a man put the hair on her doll. People admitted that they've always wanted to see what it looks like.

A TikTok video shows how dolls get hair installed at a factory. Image: @mehmetgok01x

Source: TikTok

The video of one man working got hundreds of thousands of likes. Many people left comments on the interesting video.

Man sews hair onto doll's scalp get 800 000 likes on TikTok

A TikTok video by @mehmetgok01x shows that a machine is used when they put hair on a doll. A video showing a man doing the job had people amazed by his fast hands. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Online users amazed by how doll got its hair

Many people like to see interesting videos. This one was fascinating as people could not believe they finally got to see how dolls get hair.

cancelmealready2 said:

"Alas,I’ve been curious all my life."

ItsTime77777 wrote:

"I always wondered how they got the hair on there."

Nnamdi Nnachi added:

"This is so scary for no reason."

ℒ ℰ remarked:

"This why my baby dolls use to be bald."

Jayoncé pointed out:

"Those were the ones with the biggest bald spots

South African love to see fast workers

Briefly News reported that one man went viral for his performance skills. People love to recognise unique talent.

“So clean”: Perfectly shaped magwinya by man leaves Mzansi appetised by video

Briefly News previously reported that a cook who was hard at work impressed many people online. The man in the video was making a South African classic, magwinya.

The video of the guy frying the dough with chef-like expertise got over 4000 likes. Many people admired the skill he displayed, while others had questions about the measurements he used and how he fermented the yeast.

@user6071538720797 shared a video of a street food chef hard at work. In the video, he used only his hands to drop bread dough into the extremely hot oil to make magwinya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News