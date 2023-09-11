A South African woman has shared a video of herself washing 17 pairs of shoes using a viral method

The method involves using a mixture of bicarbonate of soda, vinegar, and dishwashing liquid in a warm water solution

The woman's video has impressed many social media users, who have asked for more information about the method

Cleaning shoes can feel like a daunting task for many but one Mzansi woman has cracked the code to washing them effectively.

A woman washed 17 pairs of shoes using a homemade mixture. Image: @sin.swan/TikTok

A woman took to social media to share a video showing how she managed to wash 17 pairs of shows using a viral method by Mbali Nhlapho - the TikTok famous "The Housekeeper".

TikTok video shows how woman managed to wash 17 pairs of shoes

TikTokker, Sindiswa Ngcobo posted a video showing the various shoes she washed using a bicarbonate of soda mix.

The detergent mix comprises bicarbonate of soda, vinegar and dishwashing liquid in a warm water solution, which is said to effectively clean and remove stains from shoes.

"After washing 17 pairs of shoes, I definitely feel like a housekeeper," Sindiswa wrote.

Watch the video below:

Washing shoes can be a schlep, especially if they are made of delicate materials or have a lot of dirt and grime built up. However, it is important to wash your shoes regularly to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold, and to keep them looking their best.

Netizens impressed by the woman's shoe-cleaning method

The video impressed South Africans as some people inquired about how to make the detergent mix. Others also shared their personal hacks on cleaning shoes.

groentea replied:

"Wrap your sneakers in toilet paper."

MJ Meaty Bones said:

"Mbali Nhlapo should definitely get an endorsement from bicarbonate, vinegar and dishwasher."

aM Gee commented:

"It really works, thanks to you and sis Mbali ."

user7478263031339 wrote:

"Bircabonate of soda & vinegar they do excellent work , thanks Keeper ."

Money replied:

"Ayi I prefer to support small businesses, sneaker shack to the rescue. I hate hard labour."

Bhekumuzi said:

"To be safe, do not dry your shoes in direct sunlight."

