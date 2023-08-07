A TikTok user reviewed the popular baking soda and vinegar pot cleaning hack and was left very disappointed

The man went through the steps using the household items, but the stains on his pots were too stubborn

Viewers reacted to the video with humour and shared additional tips to get grimy pots looking brand new

A man reviewed the popular baking soda and vinegar cleaning hack. Image: @mash_iie

A man has shared a helpful hack on TikTok to clean dirty pots using baking soda and vinegar. The short video has gained 156 000 views, with many eager to see the results.

Man cleans his pots with baking soda dish soap and vinegar

In the video posted by @mash_iie, the guy demonstrates the easy steps to clean dirty pots using common household items. He sprinkles baking soda on the pot, which helps to remove tough stains and grime. Then, he adds vinegar, creating a fizzy reaction that further loosens the dirt.

The hack is handy for pots with stubborn stains that are hard to clean with regular dish soap.

TikTokker disappointed by cleaning pot cleaning hack

However, at the end of the video, the man failed to get the stains off and mentioned that the popular hack was useless.

Baking soda and vinegar are known for their natural cleaning properties and can be a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution.

The twist in the video left netizens in stitches, and they mentioned in the comments where the man went wrong with the cleaning method.

Watch the video below:

Video of pot cleaning hack leaves TikTok users in stitches

@honeybee said:

"Thank you for an honest review."

@nkanyezi posted:

Works for me but I leave it for hours before washing it."

@bee stated:

"It works, you also need the scrapper with elbow grease. It's a pain but it comes clean."

@thatzimchick mentioned:

"It works if you leave it long enough."

@betty_boop777 commented:

"Yoh the way I trusted the process.I even saved the video kere ko impress batswadi. ohh Jehovah."

@denise wrote:

"Chommie you need steel wool, not that. Also you must scrub it hau."

@Ndlovukazi added:

"Use a pot scraper."

@pokalisious said:

"Just mix salt and dishwashing liquid and use the green part of the sponge and your pan will be clean. "

