A popular housekeeper with a large following on TikTok shared another cleaning hack that went viral

The lady that is experienced at her craft showed how she keeps carpets clean and fluffy in a short video

SA TikTok users appreciated the helpful TikTok video and thanked the housekeeping influencer in the comments

A carpet cleaning tutorial video from Mbali Nhlapho. Image: @mbalinhlaponhlapho

Source: TikTok

Social media platforms have become hubs for sharing tips and tricks. One TikTok video by an experienced housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, has taken South Africa by storm.

Housekeeper reveals the secret to clean and fluffy carpets

The video shows Mbali's method for keeping carpets clean and fluffy. She made a washing mixture of a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid, fresh lemon, half a cup of rubbing alcohol, and boiling water in a small tub. After that, she is seen wrapping a washcloth around a pot lid which she dipped into the mixture and began to scrub the carpet.

Cleaning tutorial goes viral on TikTok

The tutorial posted on the TikTok accounts @mbalinhlaponhlapho, got immense appreciation from South Africans seeking domestic-related advice. The video received a staggering 378 000 views and over 22 000 likes in just three days. Some of her followers declared her a lifesaver in the comments.

Mbali Nhlapho gives SA extra cleaning tips

Briefly News contacted the lovely Mbali, and she shared some additional tips. She advised people to wash their carpets using her method twice a month.

"It takes 30 minutes to dry as they don't use a lot of water when washing the carpet."

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers thank Mbali Nhlapho for cleaning tutorial video

@noziphominenhleph0 asked:

"Hello sisi Mbali how do I remove stains from my mattress?"

@loreenbonner commented:

"I want to be happy like this when cleaning."

@lenaecox suggested:

"Can Netflix give Mama Mbali her own TV show?❤️"

@its_himee_ said:

"Not me waiting for her to say add your bicarbonate of soda."

@kiim779 wrote:

"When I explain your hacks to my friends I use your voice tone."

@kameshni28 added:

"Verify this account asap. This woman is making our lives better."

@tsepiso.matelile asked:

"Can I still use this method even though my carpet is not fluffy?"

@julesrossouw12 commented:

"You are a hero thank you, dear.❤"

