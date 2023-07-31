A chef who cooked potjie in a stand supplied his followers with the shop where he purchased the stand

The man also gave tips on how to use it and fill it with firewood and said that it costs less than R400

Netizens pointed out that they had better buy it before its price skyrockets due to a high demand

A chef who is also a pharmacist shared where he got a potjie stand. Image: @sifo_the_cooking_husband

Source: TikTok

A Xhosa chef plugged South Africa with a potjie pot stand, and netizens called the plug a lifesaver.

The man's suggestion helped TikTokkers who habitually cook potjie and struggle with placing the pot and keeping it from wobbling and falling.

Man shares where to get a potjie pot stand on TikTok

@sifo_the_cooking_husband, a pharmacist-turned-chef who has published two cookbooks, shared his tip on his TikTok account, where it was viewed 490.2K times. In the video, he shares how he uses a potjie stand to cook the potjie.

He also reveals that he purchased the stand from Builder's Warehouse. The stand also doubles as a mobile fireplace where users can add charcoal or firewood to cook hearty potjie meals and stews.

The stand only costs R300. It also has an ash drainer at the bottom, and the wood or coal can be added from the top or side. There are many different and unique ways to make potjie, and it is one of South Africa's most-loved traditional food. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers remark that they will rush to buy pot stands before it becomes expensive

South Africans in the comment section were thankful that he introduced them to such a nifty and lifesaving plug.

Blaqberi indicated that he must rush to buy it before the price skyrockets.

"Let me buy it before they add two more zeroes to that amount."

Themba said:

"I better get it before it becomes unaffordable."

Tebza Nebza owns one too.

"I have it. It's a lifesaver. I cooked inside the house because it was raining and load-shedding time."

The normal girl added:

"I don't even know how to start a fire, but I took a screenshot of this."

Akshar_Zero remarked:

"My mother will use this thing for prayers."

