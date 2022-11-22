Builders Warehouse online application in South Africa and benefits in 2022

Are you looking for a distinctive home improvement store in SA? Then Builders is one of the top places to get your desired service. It is the South African home of leading retailers for DIY, building materials, and house modification store with precise project solutions. In addition, they offer builder's service in-store and online. As a result, insight into the Builders Warehouse online application and credit cards is noteworthy.

Builders operate in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia. Their services cut across four major channels: Builders Warehouse, superstore, express, and trade depot. Good enough, the company assures remarkable value and offers a detailed range of competitively priced products, discounts on purchases, and credit cards with enormous benefits.

Builders Warehouse account application

If you want to apply for Builder's credit or be a purchaser on their website, there are simple ways to achieve your goal. First, register as a purchaser, which involves opening an account. So, below are the steps to follow as regards your Builders account application:

Download the app or visit their official website on builders.co.za to log in; Click on the image icon beside the search tab, and wait for the page to load. Afterwards, since you do not have your sign-in details yet, click on the "Not yet a member? Sign up" button; Provide personal information, including your name, surname, email address, and your card; If you want to join their Birthday Club and enter your birth date and ID or passport number; You can also input your business information, but more importantly, tick the box to agree to the terms and conditions. Then, click the "Register" button.

However, there are requirements you must have met before you can register. As published on the company's website, take note of the following:

Have a valid SA ID or driver's license;

Be 18 years or older;

Have a valid email address;

Be employed and earn R2,000 or more per month;

Provide documentation as proof of income;

Reside in a country that permits Builders cards.

Builders credit card application

The home improvement company has store credit. "Can I use my Builders credit card at Makro?" You may ask. The credit facility enables you to shop with their credit card at Makro, Game, and any other store in the RCS network or on the Builder's website. Among other things, the card allows you to enjoy the following benefits:

Credit limit of up to R50,000;

Enjoy 3% cash back when you shop online or 2% when you shop in-store on the website, on Game or Makro;

Free additional cards for up to three friends or family members;

Access self-service or download the credit app at your Play Store;

Customer Protection Insurance.

The application can be for an online or physical card. If you already have an existing username, email, and password on the website, click the sign-in button and enter your details. But if you are a new user, you can sign up afresh by filling in your details, phone number, and email.

Once that is done, sign up at any service desk and get a physical card if you are interested. Then, follow these steps:

Visit the website Go to "My Profile" after you log in; Click on the "My Builders Card" option and then "Add card;" Enter your 16-digit code and press "Save."

Builders Warehouse pensioners discount

One of the benefits of a Builders card is a pensioner's discount, but you must qualify for it. Importantly, you must be over sixty years old, and at the same time, you must present identity documents to confirm your age. But before you consider applying for one, bear the following in mind:

The Builders pensioner discount shall be 10%, and it applies at the cashier or check online;

You can only redeem on Wednesdays;

If you do not present it at the cashier, you may not be able to redeem your discount that day, though you can do it later;

You cannot exchange the pensioner's discount for cash or other items, and it is not transferrable;

Exempted products, services, and brands include major appliances, electrical cables, generators, Dulux, HTH, and water tanks.

Can I withdraw cash from my Builders card?

You can withdraw cash from the credit facility through your business card using the cash advance option. Nevertheless, the cash advance option must pass these criteria:

Your account must be at most three months or not be in arrears;

Cash advance repayment is only allowed on selected repayment plans and will be part of your monthly instalment.

Does RCS card buy at Builders Warehouse?

RCS is a registered credit and authorised financial service provider that allows you to shop at various stores. So, you can use the card to buy at any of the company's stores and also in beauty, automotive, petrol, and DIY stores.

Benefits of Builders credit card

Here are some advantages of being a cardholder.

You get a 10% pensioners discount on Wednesday if you are above sixty years;

It provides the convenience of purchasing an extensive range of products;

You will receive fast and early notifications of events and promotions.

You become an owner of a virtual card to use in-store;

Your card will be linked to showcase your purchase history and invoices and warranty purposes automatically;

All Builders card holders (excluding any employee) will be eligible for an entry into the Builders monthly competitions;

If you do not have an existing online account, you will get a 15% once-off discount voucher on sign-up for your first online purchase on the website up to a maximum discount of R1,500.00.

The Builders Warehouse online application allows homeowners and construction entrepreneurs easy access to building services and products. It is an innovative company that seeks to help countries and those seeking the best quality building products get their desired target.

