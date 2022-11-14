African Bank is an authorized financial service and credit provider with operations across South Africa. Services offered by the institution include banking, investments, credit, insurance and loans. The institution is preferred across the country due to its fair rate on deposits. If you want to communicate with the service provider, you can reach them through the African Bank email address and the other contact details listed below.

African Bank is a private financial institution based in Midrand, Johannesburg.

African Bank was established in 1975 and is currently licensed as a locally controlled bank by the South African Reserve Bank. The financial services provider is a private company with its headquarters in Midrand, Johannesburg.

African Bank's profile

Type of company Private Type of industry Financial services Products Loans, banking, savings and investments, insurance, debit and credit cards Year established 1975 License Locally controlled bank by the South African Reserve Bank Head office 59, 16th Road, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa Chairman Thabo Dloti CEO Kennedy Bhungane Number of employees More than 3,800

How do I get a hold of the African Bank?

The financial institution can be reached through a variety of communication channels. These include:

Contact African Bank customer service by phone

The company has several channels of communication open to its customers. To report fraud, call the company on 0800 633 633 or fax them at 0864 944 107. Customer services for complaints and compliments can be reached on 0861 111 011 or 011 207 4500. Other contact numbers include:

Product Contact number Savings and investments 0860 494 940 Insurance applications 0860 000 975 Credit life queries 0861 888 786 Debt counselling 011 256 9323 Lost or stolen cards 0861 000 555/+27 11 256 9988/0861 000 444 Collections 011 207 4500 Funeral cover service 0860 000 975 Funeral claims 0860 000 979 Reward redemption 011 676 7768

African Bank loans contact details

If you want to inquire about new loan applications, you can call the financial institution on 0860 33 004. For other loan queries, call 0861 111 011.

The financial services provider can be reached through various communication channels.

How do I contact African Bank by email?

To report a fraud case, one can send an email to africanbank@tip-offs.com. The customer service centre email is CExperience@africanbank.co.za. For other services, contact the financial services provider on:

Product Email address Savings and investments SCCInvestments@Africanbank.co.za Insurance applications insuranceclaims@africanbank.co.za Credit life queries InsuranceClaims@AfricanBank.co.za Debt counselling DebtCounselling@africanbank.co.za Funeral cover service FuneralPlan@Africanbank.co.za Funeral claims FuneralPlanClaims@AfricanBank.co.za Reward redemption africanbank@tlcmarketing.com

You can also visit the company's help page for service-specific needs or complaints.

Does African Bank have WhatsApp?

Currently, the financial services provider does not have WhatsApp contacts. You can reach them through other social media pages, including;

How do I contact African Bank regarding my investment?

The investment contact centre can be reached on 0860 49 49 40. You can also send an SMS with the message Invest to 30963. Alternatively, a client can submit a call-back request on the company's website or visit the nearest branch.

African Bank contact details head office

The financial service provider's headquarters is at 59 16th Road, Midrand, Johannesburg. You can contact the head office on 011 256 9000 and through postal addresses:

Private Bag x170

Midrand, 1685

Johannesburg

The African Bank deals in banking, loans, savings, investments, and credit cards.

African Bank operating hours

The financial services provider operates from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. on weekdays. The African Bank call centre opens from 8.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m on Saturdays. You can also reach them on Sundays from 8.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

African Bank branches

The financial institution has its head office in Midrand, Johannesburg. One can also find the nearest branch through its branch locator service.

How do I send documents to African Bank?

Documents should be sent via email to ABdocs@africanbank.co.za. You can also upload them on the company's website in the upload section. You will have to fill in your ID number, mobile number, and type of application before submitting the document. If you have trouble with the upload, you can call the financial services provider on 0861 123 456.

How will I know if I can afford African Bank loan repayments?

Before making a loan or credit card application, you must provide proof of income documents, including the latest pay slips, bank statements, and proof of residence. The financial services provider will also check your accounts on the credit bureau and the National Loans Register. After a thorough assessment, it will be established how much you can afford. For a better estimation, ensure you provide the correct and up-to-date income information.

African Bank offers one of the best customer support services in the financial sector. You can reach them through their official communication channels listed above or visit their head office for further assistance.

