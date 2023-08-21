A food content creator shared a classic jam tarts recipe that ignited Mzansi people's childhood memories

The TikTok tutorial showed the simple steps and baking ingredients that can be easily found in any grocery store

The yummy-looking jam tarts circulated fast on the platform and attracted hundreds of reactions in the comments

A recipe for jam tarts gained traction on social media. Image: @nhlaaz

Source: TikTok

A video on TikTok is making people remember their happy times as children.

Cookies recipe sparks childhood memories

The video uploaded by @nhlaaz shows how to make delicious jam tarts. The step-by-step process is clearly recorded in the one-minute tutorial.

She used several ingredients including, Rama margarine, brown sugar, an egg, vanilla-flavoured essence, flour, baking powder, and apricot jam.

Tarts video goes TikTok viral

Many people are excited about the video with 1.8 million views, and are sharing fond memories they associate with the baked treats.

Most mentioned that when they were young their mothers used to make the cookies regularly. They said they could recall how the smell would fill up the house while their mothers baked.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show love to their baking mothers

@lebohangmatlapeng mentioned:

"My mom used to make these. Oh I miss that woman."

@mmabontlemachaba stated:

"Thank you sisi for sharing your recipes with us.We really appreciate it!"

@emoaforika posted:

"Thanks, I'm trying them this weekend."

@commenterholic wrote:

"My late mummy used to make this every week but with coconut.Thanks for the memory.❤️"

@Manda2013 asked:

"Do you freeze the dough you grated on top?"

@fundi shared:

"The most accurate recipe I've come across, so yummy thanks."

@jeanett commented:

"My favourite. Finally when you like something and have the recipe to try it finally."

@Macimeza said:

"My mom used to make these when I was growing up, I need t ask her to make them when I go home so that she will scream and tell me to get a wife."

Source: Briefly News