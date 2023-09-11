A Johannesburg mom is raving about the cleaning power of bicarbonate soda after using it to clean her daughter's clothes

The mom was struggling to get her daughter's clothes clean, even after using regular detergent

She decided to try bicarbonate soda after seeing a TikTok video from Mbali Hlapo, a housekeeper who is known for her household tips

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Johannesburg mother shared a video of the amazing results of using bicarbonate soda as hack to take out stains. Images: @ngudovhuthuhawe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A resourceful mom is sharing her newfound cleaning hack, and it's all about the magical power of bicarbonate soda.

Bicarbonate soda hack

TikTok user @ngudovhuthuhawe credits the famous housekeeper, Mbali Hlapo, who's been dishing out practical household tips on the video sharing platform, becoming a trusted source for home solutions.

In her video, the mom demonstrates how a simple sprinkle of baking soda can work wonders on stubborn stains and odours, leaving clothes fresh and clean. This nifty trick has garnered significant attention, with netizens praising Mbali's tips for their effectiveness.

Watch the video below:

Cleaning hack impresses

From dingy collars to stubborn food stains, this household remedy is revolutionising laundry routines for many. It's a testament to the power of social media in spreading practical knowledge and making everyday life a little easier.

People flooded the comment section to share their views:

@mbally601 shared:

"bicarbonate +washing powder +vinegar."

@MELANIEORGANICS joked:

"Mbali helped us alot here tjo it works."

@Sincere_Lebs said:

"I'll try that on my socks."

@user2494228733789 commented:

"Yeeey say dat again, it helps sooooooooo much."

@Sinegugu Precious was thankful:

"Thank you for tips."

@motso shared:

"Bathong I am tired of using sunlight green bar and washing using my hands."

Eleamanda joked:

"It is my fighter too."

@Rokamwaka commented:

"To be honest I have stopped buying bleach for whites i use sodium bicarbonate and vinegar for my whites and they are brilliant."

Housekeeper shares tips

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a popular housekeeper with a large following on TikTok shared another cleaning hack that went viral.

The lady that is experienced at her craft showed how she keeps carpets clean and fluffy in a short video.

SA TikTok users appreciated the helpful TikTok video and thanked the housekeeping influencer in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News