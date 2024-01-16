A TikTokker, Thato Radebe, shared why she dropped out of University at a third-year level

The young lady was pursuing a law degree when things suddenly got too hard for her

She lost passion for the degree, and her mental and physical health was hitting an all-time low

A young lady dropped out of law school at a third-year level because of challenges beyond her.

A young lady, Thato Radebe, shared why she dropped out of law school at a third-year level.

Thato took to her TikTok account to share her reasons. In the video, Thato revealed she was doing the four-year LLB degree at the University of Pretoria and had full private funding.

Why did she drop out?

She said dropping out of varsity was a matter of life and death, and she chose life. She went on to say that her mental and physical health was below the gutter, she had a lot of pressure from her family, and the work environment was not cute.

She also lost her passion for the degree, and it didn't make sense to continue pursuing it. The young lady didn't want to get into too much detail about why she dropped out because it was a very emotional topic for her.

Family disowned her

After dropping out, her family disowned her. However, she doesn't regret her decision as it was well-informed. She tried every avenue before dropping out, but none worked. Thato also said she holds no grudge over UP and would highly recommend it to those pursuing tertiary education.

See the young lady's story

TikTokkers share kindness

The video got over 11k likes, with many online users sending words of encouragement.

@Boipelo said:

"Big up to you, I don't have love what I am doing anymore, but I am scared to start over and other issue is age and funding."

@Kenosi_nosiTladi01 shared:

"I’m so glad someone came and talked about the pressure and the exhaustion mentaly that comes with Tuks I don’t know how I completed love and light."

@Nonhle_Tavie commented:

"Also a Tuks drop out after 4years of studying... I also dont regret it, I'm doing well where I'm studying currently."

@Shrek's swamp wrote:

"You're so brave Goodluck on your journey ❤️"

