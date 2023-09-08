A young woman from Mpumalanga is gaining attention on TikTok for her unique career in hydroponics farming

She recently shared a video of her crop being delivered to local stores and counting her blessings

Netizens flooded the comment section, appreciating her hard work and showing support and admiration for her innovative farming choice

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A Mpumalanga woman farmer shared a video of her delivering potatoes at a store. Images:@nonjabulo_ndabezitha/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Mpumalanga has proudly displayed the successful delivery of her hydroponically grown crop to local stores in a TikTok video.

Farmer's video trends

The innovative approach to farming has not only captured viewers' attention but has also left Mzansi impressed by Nonjabulo Ndabezitha's unique career choice. The video showcases her delivery to stores, highlighting her commitment to sustainable farming practices.

Hydroponics, a soil-less farming method, allows for efficient use of resources and year-round crop production, making it an environmentally friendly and economically viable choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Farmer impresses Mzansi

Mzansi has praised her for breaking the traditional farming mould and embracing a modern, environmentally conscious approach. This inspiring story celebrates a young woman's successful venture into hydroponics farming and underscores the importance of innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@bojosijdmaritshi shared:

"Congratulations Farmer. Keep feeding us. I take this moment to say to you and God bless your farm.

@Khanyo said:

"Black women yes you can."

@Lethabo commented:

"To be honest you are my inspiration my role model."

@Zintle Mcozee Hlatshwayo praised:

"Wish to be like you and make my husbands dream live forever welldone my dear."

@user1136308147400 said:

"I’m proud of you and I’m inspired…I’m learning."

@gdhhdf shared:

" We are very proud of you my dear."

Woman farmer highlight challenges

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman farmer who showcased her tireless dedication to her farm through a captivating TikTok video.

She demonstrated the extensive effort required in agriculture, dispelling the notion of it being a standard 9-to-5 occupation.

Her story underscores the power of technology to amplify women's voices in male-dominated fields, inspiring others to break barriers and proudly share their contributions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News