This woman farmer is not afraid of getting her hands dirty when it comes to the day-to-day duties on the farm

The passionate lady took her followers on a journey through her life on the farm and what it takes when it comes to looking after her livestock

She gets her hands dirty, looks after her animals, and manages various tasks on the farm she inherited

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman farmer shows her followers what life can be like on the farm in video. Images: @kamogelokeebine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A proud young farmer took to TikTok to show her hands-on approach to daily farm duties, giving viewers a look into life working on the farm.

Young woman farmer flexes life on the farm

The talented farmer shared her day with her through her bustling farm. The video posted by @kamogelokeebine showcases her getting her hands dirty as she tends to the animals and manages various tasks skillfully.

Her hands-on approach inspires all, reminding us of the dedication required to run your farm.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi curious about the young woman's choice to become a farmer

People were impressed by the young lady's decision to become a farmer. They flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts:

@sthii_motaung said:

"These animals understand Charlie."

@Brandon Mphela commented:

"At this rate you might as well donate a bakkie for me."

@Peter Griffin commented:

"Mara lonna how many bakkies do yall have from Toyota to Isuzu, girl u got all the brands."

@kgomotsokgobe said:

"Where did you start? like for you to get here how did you start?"

@Calvibucks commented:

"keep this up girl."

@Student of the Word said:

"Love this."

@Refemetswe Matwe commented:

"You such an inspiration Sis."

@Bokang Mokoena said:

"I also want to be a farmer your my role model."

TikTok video of woman farmer impresses netizens, shattering gender stereotypes in agriculture

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an inspirational woman who showcased her life as a farmer and what she does daily on the farm.

The post showcases her impressive skills and knowledge, breaking down the notion that farming is male-dominated.

Netizens were impressed by what she does and flocked to the comment section to ask her questions about how she got into farming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News