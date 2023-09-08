A hardworking woman farmer from KwaZulu-Natal proudly shows off her farm's progress.

The young woman showcased the fruits of her labour, and the most exciting development is the addition of a tunnel, which aids in growing crops more efficiently.

South Africans are praising her dedication as the video takes viewers on a tour of her farm.

A woman from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of an exciting new tunnel addition on her farm. Images: @spinachmbonambi/TikTok

A dedicated woman farmer from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal proudly showcased the progress of her farm in a TikTok video.

KZN farmer's progress video

In the video, Minenhle Mbuyazi took netizens on a tour of her farm, highlighting the hard work and dedication that has gone into its development. One of the most exciting revelations is installing a tunnel, a significant milestone in farming that allows for controlled growing conditions, ultimately leading to better crop yields.

South Africa's agriculture industry is vital to the nation's economy, and her story resonates deeply with many.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise farmer

People across the country have commended her for her resilience and contribution to food security in the region. The farmer's determination and her positive impact on her community was applauded.

South Africans have flooded the comments section with praise and admiration:

@Londiwe Nzuza praised:

"Ntombazane."

@Jannah.SS applauded:

"Congratulations ma! So proud of you."

@user9927137775566 shared:

"Congratulations.. You made yourself proud and ur family."

@Leknoxy praised:

"Women like you my sister give me more fuel and motive in life. I am so proud of you mamy, congrats and all the best in all."

@botlhalemokwena52 said:

"Type of content I signed up for."

@user8100809543296 commented:

"We need women like you, congratulations lala."

Woman farmer's video trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman farmer who showcased her tireless dedication to her farm through a captivating TikTok video.

She demonstrated the extensive effort required in agriculture, dispelling the notion of it being a standard 9-to-5 occupation.

Her story underscores the power of technology to amplify women's voices in male-dominated fields, inspiring others to break barriers and proudly share their contributions.

Source: Briefly News