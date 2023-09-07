A woman on TikTok showed people how she does her washing to ensure it all comes out clean and bright

The lady made a video demonstrating the hack she loves for washing clothes that she learned from the app

People admitted that they have been doing the same after Mbali Nhlapo, a housekeeper, went viral with her cleaning hacks

A lady on TikTok showed how she makes sure her clothes are bright and clean. Many people confirmed how well the cleaning hack works.

A TikTok video of a woman doing a laundry hack by Mbali Nhlapo left many Mzansi peeps delighted. Image: @potsemnisi

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of likes. Peeps could not help but rave about the viral housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo's hack being tried by a creator.

Woman shares laundry hack from TikTok

In a TikTok video, @potsemnisi showed how she does her laundry. In the video, the creator added bicarbonate of soda to her laundry cycle.

Watch the video below:

South Africans love laundry tip

People who watched the video said they got the tip from Mbali Nhlapo. Many netizens were raving about how the housekeeper's tips on social media changed their lives.

The Truth Blogger said:

"I mixed bicarbonate of soda and salt to my powder soap. it works wonders even for my towels."

user7433599533861 wrote:

"Works wonders."

Koken agreed:

"It really does."

antheapekeur commented:

"Mbali my white gown thanks you for this plug."

Goitsi-One M. added:

"Lemon juice from lemons not the one in store plus bicarbonate will make your clothes white … soak them in this combo overnight or a few hours."

South African housekeeper takes social media by storm

