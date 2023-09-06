One stunning lady who's a teacher makes videos on TikTok showing people her outfits of the day

The educator was stunning, and she received a lot of attention when she modelled what she wore to work

People were in the comments showering her with compliments while somewhat curious to know more details about what she wearing

A stunning teacher went TikTok viral. The lady looked amazing for her day of work as she was dressed to the nines.

A TikTok video shows a pretty Mzansi teacher's outfit that made peeps shower her with compliments. Image: @bukekamorobe

Source: TikTok

The lady made a video showing what she was wearing, and her outfit received 16000 likes. People commented on the post, and many were gushing over the woman.

A teacher on TikTok @bukekamorobe posted a video of herself to show people what she wore. The lady rocked a brown shirt with a black corset and black pants.

Watch the outfit check below:

South Africans gush over beautiful teacher

Nthana said:

"You are always giving, can you plug with that thing on top of your shirt hlem."

maleratontombi gushed:

"Love the style."

Mercy Mpete added:

"Your outfits are always gorgeous."

Maggie tsotetsi complimented her:

"Outfit wow."

tumieleoto

"O motle hle....I always want to tell u everytime."

Gorgeous teachers go TikTok viral

Many people love to see others on the job. One teacher went viral for her creative methods while teaching children

Source: Briefly News