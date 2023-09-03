A young lady tried her hand at business and told people that she failed miserably after starting a nail salon without experience

One TikTok video went viral as the lady explained how she spent thousands of rands just to get a loss

Many people were fascinated by hearing how she dived head-first into business without experience

One TikTokker went viral after sharing her story about entrepreneurship. The lady wanted to open a nail bar, but she faced many problems.

A woman made a TikTok video about a nail tech whose first salon failed after getting R20k funding from her boyfriend. Image: @kayfox_nailedit

Source: TikTok

The lady got candid about the reality of starting a business. The lady's honest account about the world of business received thousands of likes.

Woman tells story about failed nail salon

One lady on TikTok @kayfox_nailedit wanted people to know that running a business is challenging. In a video, she explained that she was struggling to find a job and once opened a nail bar with R20 000.

The lady explained she was forced to sell her place for R4 500, and the business was funded by her boyfriend. Watch the video below for details:

Online users react to lady's business experience

Many people left encouraging words for the Tikktokker with a failed business. People commented that they were grateful that she learnt her lesson.

Nessa said:

"I refused to see 20000 I saw 2 000 I am in denial."

Temtem Ogo wrote:

"I'm proud of you for trying."

Fruitybeautii commented:

"Business is hard but one thing I’ll tell you, days are different and it requires a lot of patience. However, we learn!"

sibonilesibanda92 added:

"Should have done your research right starting with baby steps work with house calls first."

Python Ink Tattoos encouraged her:

"Its all about learning."

Netizens love entrepreneurial women

Many people like to see young women who start their own thing. One lady went viral, opening a thriving business.

"Perseverance pays off": Cape Town woman pursues dream, finally opens own salon

Briefly News previously reported that Megan Jacobs from Cape Town opened up her salon after three years trying. The woman uploaded the video on TikTok and was able to show how far she has come since wanting to open her salon.

Mzansi were impressed by Megan's hard work and determination to be the owner of her own business. Jacobs is proud of her achievement and could not wait to share the exciting news.

People across the country congratulated the woman on not giving up on her dreams. Her mad hustle inspired many, as she didn't even go to school to study her craft but taught herself how to do manicures and pedicures.

