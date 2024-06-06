Two South African sisters in Johannesburg shared a TikTok video showcasing their R500 grocery haul

The video highlights the store's affordable prices and a wide variety of fresh produce from Impala Fruit and Flowers

The impressive value for money has many viewers excited to visit the store themselves

Two sisters got value for their money while shopping at Impala Fruit and Flowers in Johannesburg. Image: @ourlittlegallery

Source: TikTok

Two Johannesburg sisters had South African netizens excited to go shopping for some fruits and veggies.

Sisters fill their shopping cart for R500

A TikTok video by @ourlittlegallery shows them heading to a store called Impala Fruit and Flowers at Lifestyle Crossing in Rooderpoort.

In the clip, they are seen selecting a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs as they fill their trolley for just R500.

From tomatoes, peppers, kale, cabbage, potatoes, onions, eggs, mushrooms, milk, mangoes and lemons - this couple got great value for the R500 at the affordable store.

"We filled our cart and it only cost us R500. Impala Fruit and Flowers has so many affordable vegetables and fruits that are fresh and taste good. For the price we were shook. With grocery prices being crazy y'all need to save some coin and try this place. If you go, let us know how much your groceries were ,'" the post was captioned.

Jhb fruit and flowers shop a hit with SA

Many netizens were impressed by the affordability of the shop and its fresh produce and were keen to go shopping there themselves.

nicolletn replied:

"How did I not know about this place? Thank you for sharing ."

MrsNdandani♥️ commented:

"Yaz, I stay 5 minutes away from Impala, but I've never thought of going in need to try it this week."

God's favourite ♡asked:

"What do you do with the figs?"

Di Noko reacted:

"Healthy trolley ."

Corporate Housewife ZA commented:

"Impala is the girl she thinks she is and the service is top tier ."

Keshisha Ramsewak wrote:

"I miss this place. it was my go to when I lived in Roodepoort. wish they'd open one in Fourways ."

ladyDi replied:

"The freshness is unbeatable, their veggies last for longer than food lovers."

Source: Briefly News