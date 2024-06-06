A South African woman named Caran Japhta shared a TikTok video raving about the breakfast buffet at Krystal Beach Hotel in Cape Town

The buffet offers a wide variety of breakfast options for only R205 and boasts a beautiful interior with water features and plants

The video has many keen viewers interested in trying the buffet for themselves

A woman shared where to get the best breakfast in Cape Town for just R205. Image: @caran_japhta

A Mzansi woman shared the perfect place for breakfast date lovers in Cape Town.

Woman shares R205 breakfast buffet in CPT

Caran Japhta posted a TikTok video showing her recent visit to Krystal Beach Hotel in the mother city, where she got to enjoy a very wholesome breakfast buffet for just R205.

From cereal to eggs, bacon, sausages, flapjacks, fruits, an assortment of breads, rolls, pastries and more, Caran was spoilt for choice.

She also showed the stunning interior of the hotel, which boasts mesmerising water features and plants.

See the video below:

SA influenced to go try out buffet

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens intrigued by the breakfast buffet and keen to try it out.

user1143418939388 wrote:

"Come on now Krystal Beach!!!!! The best in whole world, friendliest and helpful staff as well Food always Next level Love them Please go there. You would never regret your visit

Umtha Sibam said:

"I’ve been here, it’s so nice. Gorgeous view also!"

liyemadiana wrote:

"Thanks for the info, I will be there soon."

SeanoBuzz commented:

"Awesome can't wait to try it out thank you for sharing ."

zarah mcfarlane . responded:

"Great experience honestly."

LAND commented:

"I live in Gordon's Bay, this is 5min away from my house☺️i love harbour island, krystal hotel."

