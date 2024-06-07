A boutique in KZN plugged the girls with warm winter essentials to block out this year’s frigid winter

Mamta Boutique has all of the trendy fashion for women, from PJs to daywear

The store offers clothing from a size small to a XXXL, trying to be an inclusive brand

Netizens were wowed by the boutique’s low prices and signalled that they would be visiting soon

A boutique in KZN, Mamta Boutique, keeps the ladies on top of trends at low prices.

A KZN boutique, Mamta Boutique, plugged Mzansi with affordable winter essentials. Image: @mamta.boutique

Source: TikTok

The trendy boutique has heard the cries of the girls during the winter season and told them to say less.

Preparing for war

There’s usually an unkind war between people and the winter season. The frigid weather is a major inconvenience when it comes to keeping warm and blocking out the cold.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mamta Boutique knew the challenges the girls would face and thought to be kind to their pockets while offering the comfiest winter essentials at low prices. The store has PJs and daywear for only R100.

The boutique advertised its bargain on their TikTok followed by 2 812 followers.

Watch the clip below:

Winter bets

Many netizens signalled that they will be visiting the store soon to purchase armour to protect themselves from the unbearable cold. The boutique has branches in Newlands, Chatsworth, Phoenix, Shallcross and 78 Prince Edward Street.

The boutique captioned their advertisement:

“Winter warmers.”

This is how netizens responded:

@raeesasuleman82 assured potential customers:

"Amazing clothes, I was there on Saturday and bought trackpants for R50, never got it cheaper anywhere else."

@Mamta Boutique replied by saying:

"And you never will find anyone cheaper."

@REE signalled that she'll be visiting the store:

"Hi what sizes are available?"

@mrsbooysen hoped that they had a branch in Joburg:

"Where in JHB can I find this?"

Fighting winter

Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg woman shared a TikTok video showcasing trendy winter clothes she found at Ackermans. The now-viral video showcased trendy winter clothing, including cardigans, boots and jackets.

The video gained a lot of attention, with many thanking the woman for the plug and others asking about specific items. TikTok user Basie Modika (@basie_modika) shared a video showing various items, including a soft grey cardigan, a stylish faux fur and leather jacket, heeled leather boots, knit dresses and various warm coats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News