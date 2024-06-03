A Capetonian fashion guru plugged peeps with affordable and essential Woolies pieces

The guru understood the assignment and shared all the Winter must-haves, including their prices and quality

Netizens gushed over the TikTokkers content as she took us along

A fashion guru checked out Woolworths so that we did not have to.

A Capetonian fashionista shared must-have essential pieces from Woolies. Image: @jesse.dorothy

Source: TikTok

The fashionista name Jess Dorothy popped into Woolies for a quick haul so we did not have to go intro the store and spend the entire day in fitting rooms.

Winter fashion

Fashionista and TikTokker, Jess Dorothy went to Woolworths so that we do not have to. The stunner showed us all the must have pieces for this season.

Jess also included the prices and reviewed that quality of the pieces without gatekeeping the specials and sales. The haul included pumps, trenches and bombers. Jess also included a treat at the end of the clip where she got a behind the scenes peek at how the clothes got to be.

Watch clip below:

On top of trends

Jess focused a lot on pieces that were great investment to every wardrobe like a good quality earthy and colourful trench, and a long sleeve bomber. Pumps are making a cool comeback and Woolies has a good stock already. The prices are very reasonable for anyone who is looking to invest in good quality items .

Woolies is the go to place for good deals

Briefly News reported that one Woolworths customer showed people exactly what she was able to buy on one of her grocery runs. In a video, one woman spent thousands of rands at her local Woolworths, and she was happy and pleased with the deals she got.

In The TikTok video by the woman had people debating whether or not Woolies was worth it. In a TikTok video, thewoman @essydaplug showed people exactly what she was able to get for R2 100 at Woolworths. In the post, she managed to get fresh fruit, cleaning products and other household necessities to show how affordable the store is for everyday items we pleased her and her pockets.

