In a TikTok video, a woman unpacked her groceries after shopping at Woolworths. She wanted to show others that her grocery picks were worth the money.

A woman unpacked her R2k Woolworths groceries, and many were impressed. Image: @essydaplug

The video of the woman unpacking her groceries got a lot of attention. People flooded the lady's comments, and some argued they could have gotten better deals.

Woman unpacks Woolworths groceries

In a TikTok video, a woman @essydaplug showed people exactly what she was able to get for R2 100 at Woolworths. In the post, she managed to get fresh fruit, cleaning products and other household necessities to show how affordable the store is for everyday items. Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by women's Woolworths groceries

Many people thought that the lady was a wise shopper. Netizens commented raving about her purchases, while others countered that other supermarkets were much cheaper.

WikidSA1 said:

"People have the misconception that Woolworths is expensive. Get the W Rewards card and see what a difference it makes to your shopping."

langlat69 commented:

"Yeah that won't work for me that's for one person, mine gets to about the same price at Checkers Hyper and I get more out."

Sihle wrote:

"R700 eShoprite."

Shay argued:

"Their normal groceries are very affordable. Their special baked goods and those fancy stuff are expensive but not your daily groceries."

JayMat360 agreed:

"Woolworths is actually quite affordable compared to Pick 'n Pay and Spar."

Ti coun maintained faith in Woolworths:

"I'll always buy my mince, spices, fruit and veggies at Woollies, for these I don't hear."

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has SA clowning lady

Briefly News previously reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick 'n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites

A TikTokker, @sheisndeka, bought groceries for the next two weeks, including a six-pack of 2l of milk, granola, bagels, a pack of chicken, 2kg of potatoes, and other household foods.

