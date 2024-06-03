Mzansi Woman Sparks Rush on Ackermans After Showcasing Stunning Winter Must-Haves on TikTok
- A Johannesburg woman shared a TikTok video showcasing trendy winter clothes she found at Ackermans
- The now-viral video showcased trendy winter clothing, including cardigans, boots, and jackets
- The video gained a lot of attention, with many thanking the woman for the plug and others asking about specific items
A Johannesburg woman had many ladies ready to rush to their nearest Ackermans store after sharing some of the stunning winter clothing she stumbled upon.
Woman plugs SA ladies on Ackermans clothing
TikTok user Basie Modika (@basie_modika) shared a video showing various items, including a soft grey cardigan, a stylish faux fur and leather jacket, heeled leather boots, knit dresses and a variety of warm coats.
Check out the video below to see the latest winter fashion available at Ackermans:
SA goes gaga over Ackermans finds
The video garnered many views and comments from intrigued netizens who marvelled at the impressive clothing items.
Many thanked the woman for the plug, while some couldn't help but cry about never finding stylish items at their local Ackermans stores.
Nandile Mnguni said:
"Ackermans is fighting !!!!! siyabonga for the plug❤."
Lebo_nxaba replied:
"Hey mama how much are the ankle boots? They aren’t on the website ."
@MonateByMotso replied:
"Hey, thank you for the plug; which Ackermans is this?"
NontobekoM. commented:
" That black boot and first cardigan."
Nataliee asked:
"How much was the leather fur jacket?"
ZANNOM OFFICIAL responded:
"Yooh I need to visit Ackermans soon thank you for plugging us ."
__yolandan commented:
"How much is the black jacket chommie?"
Ky asked:
"Why do the Ackerman’s I go to NEVER have these things? ."
