A lady took to social media to compare Dis-Chem and Clicks prices, and her finding astonished many South Africans

In the TikTok clip, she showed off a few similar items that the two stores were selling and compared the prices

Mzansi netizens reacted to the lady clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman took it upon herself to compare the prices of Dis-Chem and Clicks products, and the results wowed many people in Mzansi.

A South African lady compared Dis-Chem and Clicks prices in a video which stunned Mzansi. Image: @rikashni.r

Woman compares Dis-Chem vs Clicks

With the South African economy is facing a massive decline, many are looking for ways to save while exploring budget-friendly products, and one lady had Mzansi covered.

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @rikashni.r shared a video in which she compared Dis-Chem and Clicks's similar products.

@rikashni.r showed off the suncream named La Roche-Posay, which cost R312 at Clicks and at Dischem, it was priced at R335. People were stunned by the lady's finding. The video became a hit on TikTok, clocking over 298K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is shocked by the lady's revelation

People were amazed by the woman's clip as they took to the comments to express their thoughts, saying:

Viwe said:

"Dischem is my fighter also, their points system is more efficient."

SammySamk08 shared:

"I always find most items cheaper at Dischem."

DaddyG expressed:

"Dischem has been that girl for years now and the money back is higher."

Amathamsanqa commented:

"With Dischem, you have to be careful online, and in-store prices aren’t always the same. Well in my town, anyway."

Tlangi wrote:

"I’ve been saying that Dischem is cheaper."

Lindo Respect added:

"And we have more Clicks stores than Dischem; clicks is absolutely ridiculous, hei, with the prices."

