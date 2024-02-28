A content creator plugged South Africans with budget-friendly winter clothing from Ackermans in a TikTok video

In the clip, the young lady showed off shoes, jackets, pants, bags and much more, which attracted many views and thousands of likes

The online community reacted to the stunner's video by thanking her for her helpful plug, while others gushed over the items

One lady took to her TikTok account and plugged Mzansi with winter clothing from Ackermans, and people loved it.

A South African lady plugged Mzansi winter clothing from Ackermans in a TikTok video. Image: @.luzette

Source: TikTok

Woman plug SA with Ackermans winter wear

The footage posted by @.luzette on TikTok shows the young lady going into Ackermans. She unveiled tracksuits, which were blue, beige, maroon, and pink. She also spotted a pink jacket, which was R459.95. As the video professed, @.luzette plugged ladies with stunning leather pants, and she stated that the material was "really good."

The young lady also showed off leather bags, which came in black and beige, costing up to R269.95. She told her viewers that she would return for the polo-neck, adding that it was "super cute and the material is so soft," she said.

The store also had long, puffy jackets, and they got them in two colours, black and blue, costing up to R439.95. The shop also has short, puffy jackets, and @.luzette said the material was soft, it came in multiple colours, and it cost only R299.95. At the end of the clip, she showed off beautiful high heels.

Watch the video below:

SA thanks the woman for her plug

The video of the lady gathered over 424K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. People loved the stunner's plug and rushed to her comments to express gratitude, while others simply gushed over the items.

MaDuma said:

"Girl, I need almost all of these, but I chose kids before my life; now my budget needs to start with a stranger."

Thando S added:

"Perfect time for winter shopping."

Trisha Grobler gushed over the heels, saying:

"The shoes."

To which she responded saying:

"Love them I’m still looking for the beige ones."

LieslSmit said:

"Beautiful leather pants."

