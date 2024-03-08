A South African TikTok user named @simply_relebohile1 shared a video showcasing stylish winter clothes she found at Ackermans

The video features dresses, loafers, and other neutral-toned pieces perfect for the cold season

Many viewers were excited by the finds and expressed their desire to shop at Ackermans for these winter wardrobe staples

A woman shared a video showcasing stylish winter wardrobe finds from Ackermans. Images: @simply_relebohile1

A local woman plugged Mzansi netizens on where they could get the stunning outfits that serve that 'old money style'.

Woman shares stylish Ackermans pieces

A TikTok video shared by @simply_relebohile1 shows some gems she found at Ackermans recently.

In her clip, @simply_relebohile1 showcases some neutral-toned dresses, loafers, striped tops and pumps that would make great pieces for a woman's winter wardrobe.

Check out the video below:

SA keen to go shop Ackermans items

Many Mzansi netizens were pleased with the clothing plug and shared how they were keen to head to Ackermans to bag some of the items.

HRH_Didi commented:

"Ackermans will wear the pumps themselves… the rest izoza kuthi."

chef_naledi commented:

"Ackermans is pretty good with dresses. Love the brown loafers."

Kate_007 said:

"Yoh, I can already imagine my winter outfits with those dresses :heart_eyes: I'm getting both colours tomorrow!"

Juanita van Niekerk|Lifestyle wrote:

"I need all the items."

Kgao Mogane commented:

"Running to get the dresses."

Thembi said:

"Sabaweli a video of you fitting those dresses."

mphotycoon replied:

"I hope my Ackermansans has them."

Gcinakazi Vee thabiler replied:

"Bloemfontein Ackermans could never."

melanin_taki responded:

"Not Ackermans giving us an Oddmuse dupe ."

Source: Briefly News