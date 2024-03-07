The queen of gospel, Rebecca Malope, has ventured into the clothing industry recently

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Malope rocking a dress she designed herself

Many netizens applauded the star, and some reacted to the star mentioning that she is venturing into designing clothes

Rebecca Malope has ventured into designing clothes. Image: @rebeccamalope

Mzansi's popular gospel singer and TV host, Dr Rebecca Malope, recently ventured into a new industry which is different from the music space.

Rebecca Malope designs clothes

The 55-year-old Ngibe Muhle Nami hitmaker trended on social media after an old throwback video of her singing and dancing to a pop song resurfaced online, sparking a debate among Twitter users.

Recently, the controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared on his Twitter (X) page that the gospel queen has ventured into designing clothes. Khawula shared a video of the star rocking a dress that she had designed from scratch, and he captioned it:

"Dr Rebecca Malope launches a new career as a clothing designer."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Rebecca's new venture

Shortly after the video was posted, many netizens reacted to her new venture. See some of the comments below:

@savenoho wrote:

"She gon' design sunday church services clothes... and she gon' have a huge gospel fan base buying it."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Sunday outfits gonna be Lit for omama be stokvel."

@bchinyakata tweeted:

"Curtain material outfits."

@VuyoVee09 responded:

"She definitely has a market."

@nnana_warrent mentioned:

"I know her target market."

@godly18684 commented:

"Please hide this video from my mom , loyamfazi uyagilana."

@LeeQMothupi replied:

"For church ladies only."

@khani_hlahla shared:

"Is she related to Zodwa wabantu they kinda look alike."

@ZusiveLande wrote:

"She’s givin Mama Lilian Dube vibes. She speak like she about to advertise Clientele life."

