A TikTok video featuring a man's hilarious commentary on an aeroplane in Soshanguve went viral

Viewers were amused by the footage and debated whether the small plane was real or if it served other purposes than flying

Laughter erupted in the comments section as netizens exchanged airline-related jokes about the plane

A TikTok video of an aeroplane in Soshanguve went viral. Image: @mreiks83

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video from Soshanguve has taken the internet by storm. One man provided comedic commentary on the unexpected plane sighting.

Small aircraft spotted in a Pretoria township

The small aeroplane was parked in someone's yard as shown in a TikTok video posted by @mreiks83.

The guy's humorous remarks left South Africans in stitches. He assumed the aircraft was jacked from OR Tambo International Airport and joked that the boys in the Pretoria township should not be underestimated.

Aeroplane real or not?

His observation sparked a lively debate over whether the aeroplane was real or merely a prop.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens exchange jokes

Some residents from the township offered insights into the aircraft's purpose. Hundreds of viewers chimed in with jokes in the comments section.

Read a few reactions below:

@Lebza said:

"Ba masepa bafana ba Sosha."

@Clarencezungu joked:

"Jukulyn Airlines ✈️✈️"

@Slyzer_sa asked:

"Aowa, mara you didn't know gore renale airport?"

@mskay.set highlighted:

"Those wheels don't make sure."

@AuntyHazel wrote:

"It's just confirmed on Power FM by one of the listeners. That it's a mobile refrigerator. Bare ke di L."

@Godfrey.Moshalalebana shared:

"I saw this in transfer, it's a trailer."

@Mlaba stated:

"Byanong nna bafana ba kaba respect'a."

@khumo added:

"I wonder - how did it get there?"

