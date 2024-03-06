Skomota was spotted in a line asking caterers to give him more meat at Moruti Gucci's wedding

The viral dance sensation was not pleased with what he saw on the disposable plate and calmly protested

The TikTok video of the incident got Mzansi people talking and many said Skomota should have been in the VIP section

A video of Skomota at Moruti Gucci's wedding in Limpopo went viral. Image: @skomota

Source: Twitter

Skomota's newfound fame has cameras permanently following him around. The dancer recently attended Moruti Gucci's wedding and a video from the occasion is making the rounds on TikTok.

Spotlight on Skomota

He is seen in the short clip asking for a bigger portion of meat while standing in the food line. The footage was posted on TikTok by @ntswakie_gg and gained a lot of traction.

Special treatment for Skomota

In just a day it clocked a whopping 1,4 million views, proving Skomota's star power. Thousands of people reacted to the footage and many believe that the internet sensation deserved better treatment given his status.

Watch the video below:

Video of Skomota sparks chatter

It seems netizens can't get enough of Skomota. They took to the comments section to highlight the down-to-earth nature of Ngwana Sesi.

See some of the comments below:

@jabs_29 said:

"That's the Skomota that I know, the old Skomota, the original one."

@MasterMind_Maffia1n wrote:

"Mara Skomota was supposed to be treated as VIP."

@Kamogelosekgala0 posted:

"What I like about this guy, is he is real and original. He doesn't act like a celebrity."

@taroksmoroke commented:

"Millionaire fighting for meat. This is not make."

@Lelos asked:

"Why Moruti Gucci, a se a reka nama e enough mara? "

@MAMPHO_AFRICA mentioned:

"You can take me out of the ghetto but you can’t take the ghetto out of me. "

@edithmothapo418 commented:

"Why didn't they give him a VIP table? Now they want to expose our celebrity. Ke e nnyane lenna ke a e bona."

@CURLY_NAM added:

"Guys Skomoto does is not aware that he is a celebrity abeg. "

Drunk Skomota video goes viral

Recently, Briefly News reported that Skomota couldn't handle his alcohol when he was captured staggering across a crowd at a wedding.

The famous dancer had Mzansi in stitches, saying his alcohol consumption was not a game. Our boy Skomota is having the time of his life and reaping the rewards of his viral dance moves.

