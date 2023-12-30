Makhadzi recently performed once again with viral sensation Skomota, and many fans were delighted with his appearance

The South African musician from Limpopo gave Skomota a platform to entertain once again during her show

Fans of Skomota and Makhadzi were delighted and raved that they would like to see them have more fun together on stage

Makhadzi was getting showered with compliments on social media. A video was going viral showing her with Skomota on stage.

Skomota and Makhadzi have quite the stage presence when they are together. Online users could not stop raving about them, especially Skomota.

Makhadzi and Skomota perform again

A video by went viral on X as it caught the moment Makhadzi brought out Skomota to perform. Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Skomota

Online users complimented Makhadzi for being forward thinking for giving him a chance to perform. People said they wanted to see more of the duo together.

@the_changa was amazed:

"Skomota is a superstar. Managers must do a good job in projecting him as a nation builder. He seem to learn very quickly. He is a symbol of hope for all."

@FlowiMathebula commented:

"I love how Makhadzi gives him the stage to shine."

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Skomota can perform I approve."

@mphotrimlady wrote:

"Skomota brought his A game because Makhadzi is there."

CliffordChuene gushed:

"One thing about Skomota he might not be well but he understands the beats very well."

@MooreHarpe84455 added:

I can't wait to see Skomota and Makhadzi's electrifying live performance! It's going to be fire!"

@NMzozoyane applauded Makhadzi:

"I love how Makhadzi gives one a platform to shine . I love you babe . You have a good heart."

Skomota remains a viral hit

Skomota has had many viral moments on and off stage. In one video, he was caught on camera greeting another man in an unexpected way.

